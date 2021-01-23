Rapid City school district in early talks to bring back bond issue

Simon said she believes the bond issue failed in the last election because of the supermajority requirement and that Rapid City is a “fiscally conservative part of an already fiscally conservative state.”

That “was the mountain we had to climb,” Simon said. “Our efforts were solid, and we just need to do some retooling and rethinking about what our next iteration might look like.”

In the coming weeks, Simon said she plans to discuss minor potential boundary adjustments with the school board and families to prepare for growth, especially in Rapid Valley.

As the Ellsworth Air Force Base expands and more housing developments like Shepherd Hills are built, Simon said the district is trying to be “proactive” for the next decade of projected growth on the east side.

“We’re trying to provide relief to schools in the valley because they’re already so crowded,” Simon said. “There’s a lot of construction already happening out there with lots of family housing units in the thousands. That certainly is concerning to us and that’s only going to expand as the growth process happens out at the base. We’re needing to think years in advance in preparation for that.”