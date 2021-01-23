Rapid City school district in early talks to bring back bond issue

Less than a year after voters rejected a $189 million school bond, the issues that face Rapid City Area Schools are still prevalent, and Superintendent Lori Simon anticipates another bond in the future.
Simon plans to bring the topic back to administrators and the school board by February with more work throughout the spring.
When the district and board are ready and the time is right, Simon said there will likely be a study session with the school board to discuss “some of our thinking.”
“Really it’s all with the thought in mind that when the time is right, we’ll be positioned to move forward,” she said. “What we don’t want to have happen is to have things move along, get to a time we think is right, and have to do a lot of legwork. We’re trying to get some of this legwork done now.”
The bond issue, if it had passed with the required 60% of the vote, would have built three new elementary schools and one new middle school over six years' time.
Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale, Wilson and Horace Mann elementary schools would have closed because they have deteriorating infrastructure and face overcrowding.
Simon said Robbinsdale is of particular concern to the district as it has multiple cracks in the foundation that the district monitors throughout the building each week. Overcrowding was still an issue in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and enrollment losses, too, Simon said.
The bond also would have turned Rapid City High School into an elementary school, and students at RCHS would have relocated to another undetermined site.
Simon and district senior leadership had planned to regroup after the election loss in late February last year, but within weeks, Gov. Kristi Noem shut down schools as the state saw its first COVID-19 cases.
“At that point, distance learning became our priority as we were struggling to get through the rest of the year being thrown into this online environment,” Simon said. “From there, we really shifted our focus to opening our schools.”
If the bond issue had passed in early 2020 before the pandemic hit, “it would have added more to our plates,” Simon said.
Simon said she believes the bond issue failed in the last election because of the supermajority requirement and that Rapid City is a “fiscally conservative part of an already fiscally conservative state.”
That “was the mountain we had to climb,” Simon said. “Our efforts were solid, and we just need to do some retooling and rethinking about what our next iteration might look like.”
In the coming weeks, Simon said she plans to discuss minor potential boundary adjustments with the school board and families to prepare for growth, especially in Rapid Valley.
As the Ellsworth Air Force Base expands and more housing developments like Shepherd Hills are built, Simon said the district is trying to be “proactive” for the next decade of projected growth on the east side.
“We’re trying to provide relief to schools in the valley because they’re already so crowded,” Simon said. “There’s a lot of construction already happening out there with lots of family housing units in the thousands. That certainly is concerning to us and that’s only going to expand as the growth process happens out at the base. We’re needing to think years in advance in preparation for that.”
A small group of district administrators are also beginning to have early conversations about the bond’s next steps and “just thinking through what that might look like so when the time seems to be right, we would be in a position to formally convene,” Simon said of the spring.
Simon said the district has $200 million in deferred maintenance needs at this time. She said the district is waiting for guidance from the federal government on potentially using coronavirus relief funds, like the $4.5 million ESSER funds it received from the state, on facilities enhancements and improvements.
“I want our community to know and understand that our facility needs haven’t gone anywhere and they will only continue to worsen as these facilities continue to age. We will be out sometime in the future with a bond referendum again,” she said, adding that it’s not unusual that school districts have to try for a second or subsequent bond issues before they pass.