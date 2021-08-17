Rapid City school district kicks off Lakota immersion program at Canyon Lake Elementary

Canyon Lake Elementary sits on land that was formerly a part of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. A mass grave site for the Indigenous children that died there lies on the other side of the hill. Swank said those children are smiling down on the new immersion school and will be watching over it.

Valeriah Big Eagle, president of the Title VI Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee, teared up as she spoke about the program. She brought her son Kyrie, 5, who was dressed in his grass dancer regalia for the occasion and will be participating in the immersion program.

Big Eagle said her son was not excited to start kindergarten until she told him his teacher is Lakota and that the majority of his classmates would be, too. In preschool, Big Eagle’s son had a challenging time and was the only Indigenous student in his class.

“He was like, ‘Really, Mom? I get to wear my wapesha (headdress worn during grass dances) to school?’ But to me, what he was saying is, ‘Mom, I can be who I am.’ And I just started crying, because I know he’s going to be OK, and I know that his identity is going to be embraced, and he’s going to be proud of who he is,” Big Eagle told the Journal.