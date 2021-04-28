Rapid City school district plans to return to normal operations next school year

Rapid City Area Schools will be returning to routine operations for the 2021-22 school year.
At a Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening, RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon presented the highlights of the District’s back to school plan — a five-day school week, no mask mandates, normal visitor protocols and enhanced hygiene protocols.
Simon said that given the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, if the medical community, the CDC or the Department of Health alerts them of anything of great concern, enhanced safety protocols would need to be brought before the board for a formal decision.
Masks will not be required but the plan says they are recommended as part of students’ school supplies. If there is a significant increase in cases, schools may ask the Board to reinstate a mandate.
The plan also includes continuing hygiene protocols that began during the pandemic.
“We have identified a number of enhanced hygiene and safety protocols that just make good sense. Principals as we talked with them and talked to staff [said it] just makes sense to continue [hygiene protocols],” Simon said.
The District has not received any formal guidance from the State High School Activities Association, so Simon said any updates will be incorporated into the back-to-school plan accordingly.
Board President Curt Pochardt noted that a return to normal also means volunteers will be able to return to schools. He said the school system was significantly impacted by their absence this year and that bringing them back will be a “huge step” in the return to normalcy.
“Some of those people are absolutely tremendous in terms of provoking a steady hand, an extra hand, a set of eyes … to have gotten through this year without them, we certainly operated under a handicap and I’m really enthusiastic about the plan to have them back in the buildings,” Pochardt said.
Simon said during her superintendent report that the District has learned a lot while navigating COVID over the past year, including that some students have flourished in an all-online school environment. She announced that the District is working on creating an online school pilot program, more details about which will be shared in early May.