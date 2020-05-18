You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rapid City school district to offer free meals to kids
alert top story

Rapid City school district to offer free meals to kids

Rapid City Area Schools

Rapid City Area Schools District announced via Facebook that they would start a free meal service for all children under the age of 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meals will be served in a drive-thru fashion outside the schools' main entrances. Those who walk to the pickup sites must maintain social distancing.

Children must be present to receive meals. Children do not have to be enrolled in RCAS to participate, according to the post.

The district is offering cold to-go breakfasts, lunches and frozen pre-packed lunches.

The following schools will hand out meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following times and locations:

  • Black Hawk Elementary, 7108 Seeaire Street, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Canyon Lake East, 3302 West St. Cloud Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • General Beadle Elementary, 10 Van Buren Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
  • Horace Mann Elementary, 902 Anamosa Street, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Knollwood Elementary, 1701 Downing Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • Rapid Valley Elementary, 2601 Covington Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • South Park Elementary, 207 Flormann Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

There will be no meal service Monday in observation of Memorial Day. These dates and times apply through June 30.

For more information or questions, contact the Office of Student Nutrition at 605-394-4061.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News