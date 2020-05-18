Rapid City school district to offer free meals to kids

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rapid City Area Schools District announced via Facebook that they would start a free meal service for all children under the age of 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meals will be served in a drive-thru fashion outside the schools' main entrances. Those who walk to the pickup sites must maintain social distancing.

Children must be present to receive meals. Children do not have to be enrolled in RCAS to participate, according to the post.

The district is offering cold to-go breakfasts, lunches and frozen pre-packed lunches.

The following schools will hand out meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following times and locations:

Black Hawk Elementary, 7108 Seeaire Street, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Canyon Lake East, 3302 West St. Cloud Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

General Beadle Elementary, 10 Van Buren Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Horace Mann Elementary, 902 Anamosa Street, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Knollwood Elementary, 1701 Downing Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Rapid Valley Elementary, 2601 Covington Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

South Park Elementary, 207 Flormann Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.