Rapid City school district to seek $18 million coronavirus grant to help build two new schools

“I’m thankful for the windfall of money that allows us to ease our needs, but I hope that as we move forward that we will use the money to help the students right now that have been harmed by the fallout of COVID, and that that’s our most important focus even as we’re excited to have money to build two new schools,” Policky said.

Policky added that the district needs to continue to communicate their needs and plans with the community as in the future there will be needs for bonds to pay for more big projects.

Although the current funding will not be available forever, the two building projects will have a long lasting effect on the district, the board agreed.

“I think [the two construction projects] are the wisest use of the amount of money that is coming to us. It also, I think, will have the longest-term impact of anything that could be done with that money,” Board President Curt Pochardt said. “As has been mentioned, Robbinsdale School is as old as I am, so is South, and we’re in about the same kind of shape.”

A private study that the Rapid City Area Schools commissioned in 2016 rated South Middle School the worst in the district in terms of building condition and technological capability.

Robbinsdale, which was built in 1953, was previously slated to close and be replaced as part of a proposed master plan for school facilities.

