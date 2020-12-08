Rapid City school district warns of COVID-19 exposure at 17 schools

All Rapid City Area Schools staff were notified via district-wide email of new COVID-19 cases at 17 schools which may have had possible exposure to staff or students. The exposure follows a district-wide return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Katy Urban, community relations manager, sent the email that was obtained by the Journal and said the update includes numbers from the weekend.

Schools with possible cases include Central, Stevens and Rapid City high schools; East, North, South and Southwest middle schools; Black Hawk, Rapid Valley, Knollwood, Horace Mann, Pinedale, Meadowbrook, Canyon Lake, South Park, Robbinsdale and Corral Drive elementary schools.

Emails to parents at East Middle School said one staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19, and a similar email to parents at Central High School said one staff member and eight students were diagnosed with COVID-19.

