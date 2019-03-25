Three Rapid City schools will share a $639,000 grant over the next four years that will help finance the implementation of what administrators call a customized learning philosophy.
The grant will bring East Middle and Rapid City High schools on board with the initiative, which Canyon Lake Elementary School has been researching for the past four years.
It also leaves room for two additional schools to participate.
"There's been research and literature about mastery learning and personalized learning for forever, it's just that now we have the technology available to implement it at a different scale," said Canyon Lake Principal David Swank.
School board directors approved the grant, which is provided by the Bush Foundation and Technology & Innovation in Education, by a unanimous vote during a regular meeting Monday night.
Customized learning refers to an educational philosophy that seeks to address student's needs at the individual level. School officials said that technology makes it possible for teachers to tailor classroom materials for each student.
Swank said the grant will help schools to explore ways of implementing the customized learning concept. Possible expenditures for which the grant will be used include visits with other schools, teacher training and the purchase of materials such as learning management software.
During the meeting, the district's application for a state Department of Education grant that would fund new and current technical education programs was also announced.
According to school documents, the grant will help launch initiatives that focus on career education in the fields of design and computer science. It would also be used to support existing art, audio-visual and information technology courses.
School documents laid out the purchase of new computer and learning management software as two possibilities for which the grant could allow.
A maximum of $225,000 is matched through the grant.