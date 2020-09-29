Rapid City schools report an enrollment decline of 453 students

Simon said she also saw fewer students entering kindergarten and more Native students enrolling in other districts.

“The reason that families chose (other options) is all speculation, but it really depends on what they liked or didn’t like about our plan,” Simon said. “I think for some, perhaps it is just fear about COVID-19 and all the uncertainty and unknowns. Based on the different feedback I’ve heard from families the last few months, there are a lot of reasons that families chose other options.”

Compared to last year, district data shows elementary schools have 109 fewer kindergarten students.

The losses are most evident at Knollwood, which had 70 kindergarteners last fall and now has 44; Wilson, which had 67 last fall and now has 46; Meadowbrook had a class of 86 kindergarteners last fall and now has 69.

District information manager Katy Urban said the enrollment data provided to the Journal is rough data and that it will have to go through the Department of Education before it is finalized.