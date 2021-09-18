Rapid City teacher discusses impact of COVID-19 in schools

When Susan, a teacher at a Rapid City Area Schools high school, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last October, she said she knew it was contracted while teaching.

The Journal confirmed Susan's identity and agreed to provide anonymity. Her name has been changed out of her concerns for repercussions from her employer.

Susan said she had been “extremely cautious” throughout the first two months of school, as she was concerned about catching COVID-19 before her son’s wedding in October 2020.

“I was ordering groceries and having them delivered, we haven’t eaten out since before the pandemic, and we don’t go to church anymore,” she told the Journal Wednesday. “After the wedding, I was concerned if I would get sick because of that, so I continued to be careful. My first symptoms were 20 days after the wedding, and when I talked to the school nurse when she tested me, she said it wasn’t from the wedding.”

Susan had given an exam to her class five days before her first symptoms appeared and sat next to several students to help them. Her first symptoms appeared on Oct. 29, the first day her school was closed and went to remote learning.

Susan tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30. Four days later, everyone else in her household had it, too.