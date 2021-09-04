Rapid City teacher questions board's rejection of immigrant grant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meyer told the Journal that the District’s budget is already tight to begin with considering the decline in enrollment.

“They decided to turn down $30,000 that would have helped our budget while directing Simon to use money from elsewhere — what money do you want her to take? Our general fund is already operating at less than the previous year,” Meyer said.

While Meyer is not an English as a Second Language teacher, in his experience the program prepares students to better understand classroom instruction.

”It’s been helpful getting students up to speed so they can be with us and engaged in what we’re learning,” Meyer said.

He also expressed concerns that from an outsider’s perspective, the decision makes the school system seem unsupportive of the immigrant community.

“We have people that come from all over that work at our businesses, who are professors at School of Mines, green card holders, et cetera. We are reliant on immigrants and they should be welcomed. This sends the wrong message,” he said.

Doney’s response “threw him for a loop” because he did not expect it, and he described the comments as “pretty xenophobic.”