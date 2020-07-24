Rapid City's back-to-school plan to be presented Aug. 4, superintendent says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Families, students and teachers in the Rapid City Area Schools district soon will know more about the back-to-school plan, Superintendent Lori Simon said Friday in an email to staff and families.

The "Together Again — Back to School Plan" will be presented to the school board and the community on Tuesday, Aug. 4, but a preview will be sent to staff and families next Friday ahead of the special school board meeting.

Simon said the senior leadership team has been planning for the fall since the end of the 2019-20 school year.

"As the situation surrounding COVID-19 has continued to evolve, we too have had to make adjustments to the various components of our reentry plan," Simon said in an email. "Please know that the safety and well-being of our staff and students has been at the forefront of every conversation regarding the return to school.'

Simon said the decision-making about the plan has been difficult because "the stakes are high."

"I sincerely appreciate your patience. Going forward, it is important to know that the plan will be fluid and will likely shift based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community and the lessons we will undoubtedly learn through this challenging time," she said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.