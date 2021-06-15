RCAS Academies enters second year this fall

Almost four years ago, Rapid City Area School District noticed a problem. Students said they did not feel like high school was preparing them for higher education.
As part of its Strategic Plan, created at the behest of Superintendent Lori Simon, the District determined it needed to concentrate more on making sure its students were college and career ready upon graduation. At the end of 2017, a task force was formed and what would become the Academies and Pathways program was born.
Academies and Pathways is a sequence of courses focused on career-connected learning. The district has partnered with businesses in the community to gear classes toward a specific career field. The program spans all four years of high school and incrementally introduces students to a chosen field, but does not interfere with regular academics.
“Graduation is embedded within the framework, all we’ve added is systemic career development. Students still have to get 24 credits. They’re taking English, math and science, and all we did was add a career exploration course and a technology course,” said Melissa Miller Kincart, RCAS director of Strategic Partnership and College and Career Readiness. “It adds relevancy to students’ education. There’s a structure and a home for all their requirements for graduation and the ability to cluster those courses around a career theme.”
Miller Kincart has been spearheading the Academies program, which will enter its second year this fall.
The switch to Academies seems like a major overhaul of the typical high school curriculum, but Miller Kincart said it is mostly repurposing existing credits to give students more career-specific outcomes. Only one career credit and an advisory credit were added. The intent is students will be able to better develop a plan to successfully transition out of high school.
Each Pathway is designed with three outcomes in mind: gaining an industry-recognized certification while still in high school; earning an associate’s degree at a two-year or technical college; or earning a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution.
“The stakes are low. It’s an opportunity for kids to identify their interests and try some things on. We hope this is going to prepare more students in being ready beyond high school, and that they will see these experiences as being relevant and preparing them for next steps,” Miller Kincart said.
A student’s freshman year is spent in the Freshman Academy, which is focused on helping them successfully transition into high school and selecting a future academy and pathway program. During freshman year, a student will take 1.25 credits of Freshman Academy courses, which includes Computer Applications, Freshman Seminar, and GRADtime (an advisory credit that occurs eight times a year every year and focuses on preparing for graduation).
The Computer Applications course is an example of the credit repurposing to create more intentional outcomes. The technology credit used to be taken in any year of high school, but Miller Kincart said it makes the most sense for students to take it their freshman year to learn the basics of all Microsoft applications, which they will have to use for the duration of high school and beyond.
In addition to the Freshman Academy, students will take either English 9 or Advanced English 9, a math credit (either Bridge, Algebra 1 or Geometry), Biology 1 and 2, World Geography and World History and three credits of electives.
The pilot class participating in Academies, now 10th graders, completed the freshman academy and will move on to a year-long Academy introductory course, which they selected at the end of their freshman year. Central High School hosted a signing day during which students celebrated their selections, and Stevens High School will have a similar celebration in the fall.
The Academies are divided into groups, not including the Freshman Academy: Elevate Rapid City Academy of Business, Entrepreneurship, & Hospitality; Midco Academy of Computer Arts & Sciences; Scull Construction Academy of Construction & Technical Trades; Monument Health Academy of Health Services; Academy of Human Services & Education; and RAMA Academy of Science and Engineering. Within the Academies are multiple specific Pathways for students to further narrow down their interest.
Academies are a precursor to Pathways courses, and the Academy a student selects will inform their Pathway. Academies are comprised of one introductory course centered on exploring a specific career field.
Miller Kincart hopes that teachers will be teamed into an academy/academies to create a smaller cohort of students and teachers. That way, teachers can better gear their lessons toward a specific pathway and focus on project-based learning and real-world experiences that relate to the industry those students are interested in.
During junior year, students will take one Pathways course, which will be a continuation of the Academy course and provide a more in-depth understanding of the students’ chosen pathway. If students don’t like their chosen academy, they can always switch courses, which would involve taking a new Academy course during junior year.
The Academies/Pathways model for the Class of 2024 and beyond will be a part of students’ graduation requirements, so students who don’t find a pathway they are interested in will still have to select one. During Freshman Academy, students take surveys to help identify areas of interest. But Miller Kincart said there are many students who are disinterested with their courses, and that is something they must persevere through to prepare for their future.
“Students have to take a lot of courses they’re not interested in, but it’s about baseline skills. For Academies, students choose something they want to learn a little more about,” Miller Kincart said. “High school is a time to discover what you like to do, but it’s also important to learn about what you don’t like to do. We don’t view that as wasted time, just a learning experience.”
For senior year, students can choose from more specialized courses or complete a capstone project, but those are not required for graduation. Senior year is flexible so students interested in taking dual credit courses, Advanced Placement courses or completing a job shadowing program can do so, while still building off of the academy model. With some of the Pathways, students have the opportunity to earn industry certifications while still in high school.
Miller Kincart said she hopes Academies will prepare more students for the world beyond high school and that they will see their high school experience as being relevant in preparing them for the next steps.
The district won’t fully be able to gauge how effective Academies have been for another few years. After the inaugural class graduates and more classes move through the system, the district will have a better idea of what aspects are working and what aren't. Ultimately, the goal of the program is to engage more students, increase attendance rates, increase admission rates, increase the amount of students taking college credits in high school and increase graduation and college enrollment rates.
“We’re hoping to see dropouts decrease and that students will take more interest in their education, align themselves with a goal, and see this time as relevant and choose to stay in school,” Miller Kincart said.
Additionally, the district’s goal is for the community partners to become more invested in the program, because they will be the recipients of those students once they enter the workforce.
While the program is still in its infancy, Miller Kincart said feedback is welcome and modifications will undoubtedly be needed to grow the program over time.
“This has been a multifaceted, multiyear effort, and we’ve just scratched the surface,” she said. “It’s the work of many hands, and I congratulate [everyone] on collaborating on this large, student-centered vision that could have a tremendous impact if they stay the course.”