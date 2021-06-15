RCAS Academies enters second year this fall

Academies are a precursor to Pathways courses, and the Academy a student selects will inform their Pathway. Academies are comprised of one introductory course centered on exploring a specific career field.

Miller Kincart hopes that teachers will be teamed into an academy/academies to create a smaller cohort of students and teachers. That way, teachers can better gear their lessons toward a specific pathway and focus on project-based learning and real-world experiences that relate to the industry those students are interested in.

During junior year, students will take one Pathways course, which will be a continuation of the Academy course and provide a more in-depth understanding of the students’ chosen pathway. If students don’t like their chosen academy, they can always switch courses, which would involve taking a new Academy course during junior year.

The Academies/Pathways model for the Class of 2024 and beyond will be a part of students’ graduation requirements, so students who don’t find a pathway they are interested in will still have to select one. During Freshman Academy, students take surveys to help identify areas of interest. But Miller Kincart said there are many students who are disinterested with their courses, and that is something they must persevere through to prepare for their future.