RCAS accepting applications for Lakota immersion pilot

Rapid City Area Schools is piloting a Lakota Language Immersion program for incoming Kindergarten students. The intent is to grow the magnet program each subsequent year and the program is part of an effort to improve learning outcomes for all students. The pilot will be located at Canyon Lake Elementary School.

The Lakota Language Immersion program will be taught entirely in the Lakota language — with the exception of RCAS special classes, including STEAM, physical education, and music — with an emphasis on Lakota culture, heritage and values. Parents will be strongly encouraged to take advantage of opportunities to learn the language alongside their child, as language reinforcement at home is an important component to this program.

Space is limited; during the first year of the pilot, 20 students will be able to enroll. If interest exceeds the available capacity, a random lottery will be conducted.

Students do not have to live in the Canyon Lake Elementary attendance area to apply; however, since this is a school of choice, transportation will not be provided to students who do not live within the Canyon Lake attendance area.