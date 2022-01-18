 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

RCAS announces new community relations manager

  • 0
Caitlin Pierson

Caitlin Pierson

 Courtesy photo

Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon has announced that Caitlin Pierson will serve as the new community relations manager for the school district.

Pierson graduated from Rapid City Christian in 2013, before moving to Tyler, Texas. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and has worked for several years in the news industry.

Pierson arrives at the position after the departure of Katy Urban, who left RCAS in November. Urban now works for the Douglas School District. 

“I am excited to be back home in Rapid City and to continue to help RCAS grow,” Pierson said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside students, staff, faculty and the community in the coming years.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kurdish city blanketed in snow in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News