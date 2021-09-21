RCAS board approves pay increases for substitutes

A shortage in attracting new substitute teachers has also been impacted.

"Generally speaking, our substitute group ranges around 250 to 400 depending on the time of year. You see a lot of fluctuation. Right now, we are at 163 individuals," Strissel said.

Teachers and staff who are absent with COVID-19 illness are increasing as well, Strissel said.

"That is creating an environment where we have less staff in the pool and much greater demand [for substitutes]," she said.

The pay raise will continue through May 30, 2022, unless the Board of Education takes additional action. The board will re-evaluate substitute pay and substitute staffing strategies at its Dec. 7 meeting.

Prior to the unanimous vote, Board President Kate Thomas said she was pleased the district could come up with a temporary solution.

"I really appreciate that explanation and I'm really glad we could all work together and find some sort of ... a plan," Thomas said.