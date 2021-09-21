RCAS board approves pay increases for substitutes

Most substitute teachers and substitute support staff at Rapid City Area Schools will receive a pay raise beginning Oct. 1 after the Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday for the increase, while facing staffing shortages and increased staff absences due to COVID-19.
Hourly substitute rates will increase to $12.50 per hour from $11.25. Substitute teachers with a bachelor's degree or higher and student teachers will receive $117 per day, an increase from $90 and $85 respectively. Substitute teachers who have a teaching certificate that is active or lapsed and retired RCAS teachers who are subbing will have their pay rate increased to $150 per day from $110 and $115.
Substitute teachers who are on long-term assignments will not see an increase in pay. Non-certified, long-term substitutes will continue to receive $150 per day and certified, long-term substitutes' pay will remain at $215.04 per day.
Kristin Strissel, director of Human Resources, said the school district is facing an employee shortage locally, which impacts substitute staffing. To compound the problem, Stissel said there is a high number of substitute positions that are unfilled.
As of last week, RCAS is facing a shortage of 26.5 full-time-equivalent teachers, 21 paraprofessionals, 14 student nutrition positions, 17 buildings and grounds employees, and two positions in transportation.
A shortage in attracting new substitute teachers has also been impacted.
"Generally speaking, our substitute group ranges around 250 to 400 depending on the time of year. You see a lot of fluctuation. Right now, we are at 163 individuals," Strissel said.
Teachers and staff who are absent with COVID-19 illness are increasing as well, Strissel said.
"That is creating an environment where we have less staff in the pool and much greater demand [for substitutes]," she said.
The pay raise will continue through May 30, 2022, unless the Board of Education takes additional action. The board will re-evaluate substitute pay and substitute staffing strategies at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Prior to the unanimous vote, Board President Kate Thomas said she was pleased the district could come up with a temporary solution.
"I really appreciate that explanation and I'm really glad we could all work together and find some sort of ... a plan," Thomas said.
In other business, the board approved an amendment to the district's emergency closing of schools policy, adding language that the policy cannot be used in the event of a pandemic. The wording clarifies that school closure due to a pandemic will require a separate policy approved by the Board of Education.
The amendment passed by a vote of 5-1, with Amy Policky voting no. Board member Clay Colombe was absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Additionally, the Board of Education amended a policy in relation to news media identification. A previous proposal would have required members of the news media to wear press credentials while attending board meetings.
Lori Simon, superintendent of RCAS, told the board the district's legal council said the wording of the policy would likely be a violation of South Dakota's Open Meetings Act and a violation of the First Amendment.
Simon said legal council recommended that the policy be changed from a requirement of press credentials for news media to a request for news media to wear press credentials.
The amended policy from a requirement to a request, based on the district's legal council guidance, was approved unanimously.
