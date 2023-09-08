In its first board meeting after the start of the 2023-24 school year Tuesday, the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education approved 26 proposed consent items and only pulled one for discussion.

After passing the other 25 items, board members talked about a request by the Performing Arts Center under the district’s Policies KG and KG-P, which govern community use of facilities.

The leadership of the Performing Arts Center requested authority from the board to seek a licensing with the City of Rapid City to sell alcohol at events. They said alcohol might be in the Rapid City Alternative Academy from about two hours before each event to about two hours after and that they will seek licensing for nearly 30 events between Sept. 5 and Dec. 31.

Discussion on the topic centered on figuring out if the board had to approve the item because the agreement they have in place with the Performing Arts Center already includes the exception of alcoholic beverages during its events.

“I thought at one point in time, because of the contracts that we have with them, we wouldn't need to have this on as a request each and every single time," RCAS Board Member Kate Thomas said. "Because we wouldn’t have a contract with them if we didn't allow them to have the alcohol."

Superintendent Nicole Swigart said her understanding is previous members brought it forward to voice concerns about the agreement, and if the school district doesn’t abide, they would be in violation of the agreement they already have in place with the center.

Board member Michael Birkeland said he believes the district’s own policy through KG-P states the board still needs to vote on it despite the agreement.

The KG policy, which allows community use of district facilities, strictly prohibits the use, storage or distribution of alcoholic beverages on school properties unless approved by the RCAS Board of Education.

The KG-P policy says “exceptions to the prohibition of alcoholic beverages are restricted to Western Dakota Technical and the Rapid City High School/Performing Arts Center” but it doesn’t explicitly state if the board has to provide annual approval.

Following this, the policy said events must be scheduled and approved by the RCAS Board of Education and/or the superintendent a month before the date, temporary on-sale licensing must be obtained through the City of Rapid City before the event and the sponsoring organization has the responsibility to ensure they comply with the RCAS use policies and all legal requirements before, during, and after the event.

The policy also requires events to be outside of school hours and no alcohol may be stored on school property.

Christine Stephenson, second vice-president of the RCAS Board of Education, said the board might want to approve the item because the first Performing Arts Center event is scheduled for Sunday.

“I think we can approve this and send it to the policy committee next time,” Stephenson said. “We don't want any ambiguity for the Performing Arts Center.”

Board President Troy Carr first made a subsidiary motion to move the item to the policy committee to look things over and bring it back to the board with a better understanding as to whether they have to take action on it. But because of how close it is to the center’s first event, the motion was killed with an even 3-3 vote.

Birkeland said they can approve the item this time and get more clarity on it between now and December.

The board passed the item with four in favor and two opposed.

“Whatever information you would or would not like, we will make sure we get you it,” Coy Sasse, CFO and operations officer/business manager of RCAS, said. “If you'd like it more as an informational item, as opposed to an action item, which I would agree it does not make sense as an action item because technically there's no action necessary, we can make that look however you want.”

Other consent items passed Tuesday

The board authorized the district to hire and enter into a memorandum of understanding with a student teacher, Halie Helgeson, a student at Black Hills State University.

The newly adopted South Dakota Administrative Rules allow school districts to hire and compensate student teachers to act as a teacher after obtaining an Advanced Student Teacher Permit. The permits last one year and are non-renewable.

The District must document that they attempted to but were unable to hire a teacher with a professional or advanced teaching certificate prior to hiring the student teacher. The district also needs board approval to hire the student teacher, provide the student teacher with an assigned cooperating teacher for management support and provide regular observation, guidance and evaluation of the position.

Jennifer Roberts, principal at Rapid City Alternative Academy, posted the position for English 10. Helgeson was the only applicant and she has since applied for the Advanced Student Teacher Permit. Helgeson is on track to graduate from BHSU in December and the district can then offer her employment as a full-time, certified teacher.

Jamie Clapham, first vice-president of the RCAS Board of Education, said she's excited to have a student teacher.

“We’re using all the creative ways to help with our teacher shortage and I just wanted to say that I appreciate the district is using these new ways,” Clapham said. “I'm excited to have a student teacher that hopefully we’ll get to keep.”

The board carried out an easement requested by Remembering The Children.

Remembering the Children is a facility and memorial that will be constructed as a part of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project. The memorial will include an interpretive park, a gathering space, and a public art place to honor, maintain, protect and memorialize the Indigenous children who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School in the early 20th century.

The memorial will be built on land held in trust by the United States Secretary of the Interior for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. The land is located near Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, off Canyon Lake Drive, and the District owns certain properties located off the road.

They previously granted an access easement to the church in 2016, allowing Canyon Lake United Methodist Church to construct a road between Canyon Lake Drive and the church and use the road as an access for the church. RTC requested the same road be used for the public to access the to-be-constructed memorial, but to additionally post signage on the same road. Canyon Lake United Methodist Church approved the use of the road for public access before Tuesday.

The board also approved a change order for Wilson Elementary’s kitchen remodel project. The order was prompted by the discovery of mold growth concealed behind the wall during construction. The change order includes costs for mold remediation and subsequent drywall repairs that were outside the base contract, increasing the contract by $1,454.13 for a new contract total of $79,041.13.