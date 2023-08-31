Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education started conversations on preliminary initiatives for the district during a study session Tuesday evening.

Wanting to keep the community aware of what the board is doing, they started the process of adding a page on the district’s website to list their priorities and possibly include updates with steps taken.

The board said they need to focus on addressing staff retention and recruitment, starting the bond discussion and process and addressing student achievement gaps.

The discussion started after members shared their experiences about their trip to Sioux Falls for the annual Associated School Board of South Dakota and School Administrators of South Dakota Convention on Aug. 3 and 4.

While it's not required for board members to go, only one member couldn’t make it. Members at the convention participated in a range of breakout sessions covering topics from community conversations to developing a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

“I felt like it was a good bonding opportunity for us,” Jamie Clapham, first vice-president of RCAS Board of Education, said. “This was a different environment and a different opportunity to interact with one another and for us to learn what each other are interested in and each other's perspectives on things. I thought that was very valuable.”

They learned about the benefits of having a CTE program and ways board members and administrators can engage students in planning their future and career paths. RCAS board members shared similar sentiments regarding the idea of starting a CTE program in the school district, feeling it will be beneficial because it allows students to explore career opportunities, provides credentials and certifications and can improve graduation rates.

At a legal work session, Superintendent Nicole Swigart said they emphasized “parents have no constitutional right to school access” and she took note of it. School districts can ban and bar parents for threatening behavior by giving them “stay-away” letters.

“We work really hard in the district to not venture that far, but there have been moments and times where staff and buildings have been threatened and we’ve had to go that far,” she said. “It was interesting that that was a piece they pointed out very clearly and I wrote down those words.”

Swigart said her favorite part of the whole conference ended up being the one-on-one time she experienced with the board members.

Board President Troy Carr said he learned more about his role and responsibilities with a new board president meeting. It also allowed time for making connections with other school board presidents.

The Board then workshopped the idea of having a page on the district’s website that includes their top initiatives or priorities, because they want to communicate directly with the community.

Carr explained the board would establish the initiative at Tuesday's meeting. Then more discussion can happen at the board’s retreat on Sept. 15 and the executive team can start putting together a paragraph for each statement. The paragraphs will be presented to the whole board for polishing up and for consensus before they are displayed on the website.

Each member had a few minutes Tuesday to present what their priorities are or what they think the board should be focused on.

Board Member Walter Swan Jr. emphasized the education gap, specifically focusing on Native American education in the district. Swan said it takes a lot of courage to talk about this, but he’s prepared to have that conversation.

“My ask is that we do put Indian education first when we talk about an achievement gap,” Swan said. “It’s existed for so many years. Why can’t we be the district that stops that? Why can’t we be the district that says no more?”

While a couple of other items were discussed such as moving headquarters and community outreach and communication, all members of the board listed three of the same general topics during their presentations, which were the bond discussions and process, addressing staff retention and recruitment and addressing student achievement gaps.

Swigart suggested having deeper conversations about the priorities at the Board of Education Retreat and Christine Stephenson, second vice-president of the RCAS Board of Education hopes they can come up with actions to work with those priorities then.

She suggested having a 10-year facility plan to make sure things are updated to needs such as having air conditioning in every classroom under the bond initiative. She continued with the idea of getting interviews from staff members as to why they’re staying to address staff retention and holding talking circles with community members to see what they think solutions could be for how the board can help get kids to achieve and graduate.

“We can list initiatives, but what we need are actions that we as a board are going to take,” Stephenson said. “I feel like it’s really easy to talk and talk, but we need to take concrete actions that are in our scope.”