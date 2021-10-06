RCAS Board of Education looks at academic progress in the face of COVID

As Valerie Seales reflected on data measuring reading skills among students in the Rapid City Area Schools district, she noted some progress — but also of work left to do.
Seales, the director of teaching, learning, and innovation at the district, delivered a report on student reading progress based on Acadience Learning measurements, a tool used by the district. As she presented the findings, she touched on staffing shortages driven largely by illness and quarantines stemming from COVID-19.
Seales spoke at the district’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday night in the Rapid City Council Chambers. Earlier in the meeting, board members voted unanimously to apply for a grant of up to $165,000, as part of the federal American Rescue Plan, passed in March. The grant would be administered by the South Dakota Department of Education to help students experiencing homelessness.
In the same vote, they unanimously approved a grant from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation for $200,051 focusing on the tracking of student attendance. They also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with the City of Rapid City to continue meeting in City Council Chambers.
But much of the meeting involved looking closely at student academic progress — progress that Superintendent Lori Simon emphasized was deeply affected by the prevalence of COVID-19.
“I think it’s worth noting, in the first six weeks of school we’ve had 951 COVID cases,” Simon explained. “In the entire last school year we had (about) 1,256 cases. So in the first six weeks (of this school year) we have 75% the amount of COVID cases that we had the entire last school year. I think that’s an important note for the board to understand because we have tons and tons and tons of student absenteeism right now, and that is very definitely going to impact our student learning.”
As Seales delivered her presentation, she showed figures indicating that about 40% of kindergartners over the last four school years “started the year at benchmark,” or knowing “enough letters, knowing enough sounds to meet the national norm.”
She noted the flip side of those numbers.
“Every year, roughly 60% of our students come in not knowing their letters, not knowing their sounds,” she said. “So we are immediately behind the 8-ball with those kindergartners trying to catch up for lost ground. I think that’s worth noting.”
As she moved through other grades, she observed that the percentage had risen by third grade to about 55% at benchmark.
“It’s still not where we need to be, but it’s better than where we started,” Seales said after the meeting. “We all — school, family, community — have work to do.”
Seales reflected on concerns behind the numbers during her presentation.
“We’re all aware of the sub shortage,” she said, and she emphasized that intervention strategists and literacy teachers are frequently the people who fill classroom positions when substitutes aren’t available.
“It logically makes sense, but what it means is that we’re missing that small group instruction” and other forms of interaction with students, she said.
As Seales described the day-to-day staffing problems, she pointed to the significant number of days “classroom teachers are not present because of quarantine for themselves or their children, or other illnesses.” She added that teachers are not currently allowed to miss class for professional development “given the current circumstances.”
She also pointed out some bright spots.
“There are things we are doing to support our teachers,” she said, noting, among other things, data interpretation training for teachers and other staff members.
The presentation drew questions from the board. Amy Policky, the Area 6 representative, asked if the data can be broken down into various student groups. Seales said they could.
Board President Kate Thomas emphasized the importance of going over the data thoroughly.
“There’s a number of different complex things going on here,” Thomas said. “I think it would be important to bring this to a study session … because this is the core of what we do here to make sure that these kids achieve.”
Seales said presentations on other students’ work, including those students in higher grades, would be forthcoming.
Simon, during her report to the board, noted that — based on the new state law — the district would be crafting a policy regarding medical cannabis.
She said the district would base its policy on what had been developed by a number of state associations, including the South Dakota departments of education and health. She outlined several points, including the designation by the student's family of someone to administer the medical cannabis.
“That person must bring the medical cannabis with them to school, administer it to the student in the health office, and then take the medical cannabis back home,” she said.
Early in the meeting 11 people from the public addressed the board, mentioning health, educational and other concerns. Pastor Craig Moore of the First Assembly of God delivered an invocation at the beginning of the meeting. It was the first invocation at a Board of Education meeting in at least several years, according to Katy Urban, the district’s public information manager.