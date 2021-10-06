RCAS Board of Education looks at academic progress in the face of COVID

“I think it’s worth noting, in the first six weeks of school we’ve had 951 COVID cases,” Simon explained. “In the entire last school year we had (about) 1,256 cases. So in the first six weeks (of this school year) we have 75% the amount of COVID cases that we had the entire last school year. I think that’s an important note for the board to understand because we have tons and tons and tons of student absenteeism right now, and that is very definitely going to impact our student learning.”

As Seales delivered her presentation, she showed figures indicating that about 40% of kindergartners over the last four school years “started the year at benchmark,” or knowing “enough letters, knowing enough sounds to meet the national norm.”

She noted the flip side of those numbers.

“Every year, roughly 60% of our students come in not knowing their letters, not knowing their sounds,” she said. “So we are immediately behind the 8-ball with those kindergartners trying to catch up for lost ground. I think that’s worth noting.”

As she moved through other grades, she observed that the percentage had risen by third grade to about 55% at benchmark.