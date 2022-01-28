RCAS Board of Education to present proposal updating COVID-19 guidelines

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education is scheduled to propose a Resolution for Student and Staff Quarantine Requirements at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rapid City Education Center, at 625 9th St.

The resolution documents a variety of changes to the “Ready. Set. Start. 2021-2022 Back to School Plan” and can be found at https://rcas.org/our-district/board-of-education/ by following the meeting agenda link.

The section of the resolution statement providing background information says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, updated on Dec. 27, 2021, and adopted by the South Dakota Department of Health the next day, “provide recommendations that are largely based on individual and personal choices, such as vaccination status, masking, and the feasibility to quarantine.”

The background section continues:

“Ultimately, these guidelines allow autonomy for individuals to make the decision to quarantine at home or return to normal activity following a close-contact exposure to someone confirmed to be contagious with COVID-19. School nurses and health services staff cannot monitor nor track the personal choices that families wish to make regarding quarantine. Thus, documentation of close contacts and those in quarantine must cease.

“RCAS students and RCAS staff that have become ill with COVID-19 are still advised to stay home abiding by SD DOH isolation guidelines. It is still requested that staff and parents/guardians report COVID positive tests to their school nurse.

“Masking is recommended per CDC guidelines following COVID-19 exposure or isolation, however masking will remain voluntary per RCAS BOE decision.”

The resolution later proposes specific updates to the 2021-2022 plan – again, available for review on the school district’s website.

Caitlin Pierson, RCAS community relations manager, encouraged interested community members to attend Tuesday’s board meeting and added that district officials are not commenting on the resolution at this point.

