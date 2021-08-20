RCAS Board of Education to vote Monday on new COVID-19 protocols

For the start of the school year, masks are not required but they are recommended as part of students’ school supplies. The plan says that if there is a sharp increase of active COVID cases in schools, administration may notify families and staff and strongly recommend mask wearing, and if the increase is significant, administration may ask the Board to approve a temporary mask mandate.

New Board of Education members, sworn in July 26, have made it clear that they do not believe masks should be mandated at all in schools and that it should be up to individual families to decide whether masking is a safe choice.

No health screenings are required, but the District urges students to stay home if they are sick. Vaccinated students and staff will not be required to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19. The plan says that safety and cleaning protocols will continue and social distancing measures and physical barriers in high-traffic areas will continue.

Visitors are allowed in to schools via appointment, and masks are voluntary. All school facilities will be available for outside organizations to use.

Read the complete proposed pan on the District’s website at https://rcas/org/together/.

