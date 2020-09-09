RCAS Board president joins state association board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Curt Pochardt, president of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, is joining the Board of Directors for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) as the representative for the western region's "10,000 and above" enrollment category.

Pochardt said joining the board will mean he's engaged in helping provide leadership and direction to give the state the "advantages and opportunities of education."

"It is no secret that this is an exceedingly challenging time for schools as teachers, parents and school leaders seek to balance the need for high quality education with safety and health concerns of everyone involved," he said.

Wade Pogany, executive director of the ASBSD, said Pochardt "displays a clear commitment" to Rapid City schools, and to public education as a whole.

"We're very appreciative of his willingness to serve on the ASBSD Board and look forward to collaborating with him," Pogany said.

ASBSD's 18-member board is led by local school board members elected from four geographic regions (central, northeast, southeast and western) and five enrollment size categories (265 and under, 266-699, 700-1,399, 1,400-9,999 and 10,000 and above).

The association is a private nonprofit group representing more than 850 school board members from 149 school districts across the state.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.