RCAS Board president running for re-election

Pochardt said in a press release that he wants to continue guiding the school system through the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure schools return to a normal, five day a week schedule. He said RCAS needs to safely get back to normal as quickly as possible to reduce the mental, physical, emotional and economic stress brought on by the pandemic.

“I have great appreciation for the RCAS teachers, staff and families, including bus drivers, warehouse workers, nurses, clerical, food service, administration, and teacher aides. They are truly 'front-line workers' and our students have received the benefits of a relatively 'normal' year because of their dedication, care and concern for students’ education. Teachers have gone above and beyond to reach and teach their students, at great sacrifice. I want to continue to ensure our educators have the tools and support they need on the road back to normal — and beyond,” Pochardt said in a press release. “There is still much work to be done to reach the goal for our schools to be safe, healthy and friendly learning environments.”