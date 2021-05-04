RCAS Board president running for re-election

Curt Pochardt, the President of the Board of Education, is running for re-election for Rapid City Area Schools' Board in Area 2.
Pochardt said in a press release that he wants to continue guiding the school system through the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure schools return to a normal, five day a week schedule. He said RCAS needs to safely get back to normal as quickly as possible to reduce the mental, physical, emotional and economic stress brought on by the pandemic.
“I have great appreciation for the RCAS teachers, staff and families, including bus drivers, warehouse workers, nurses, clerical, food service, administration, and teacher aides. They are truly 'front-line workers' and our students have received the benefits of a relatively 'normal' year because of their dedication, care and concern for students’ education. Teachers have gone above and beyond to reach and teach their students, at great sacrifice. I want to continue to ensure our educators have the tools and support they need on the road back to normal — and beyond,” Pochardt said in a press release. “There is still much work to be done to reach the goal for our schools to be safe, healthy and friendly learning environments.”
A Rapid City resident for 35 years, Pochardt holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and studied education at the graduate level at the State University of New York, Oswego.
In addition to serving as President of the Board of Education, Pochardt also serves on the Early Learner Rapid City Committee, which focuses on pre-school education, the Western Dakota Technical College Board of Trustees, and the Board of Directors for the Statewide Association of School Boards.
"My service on these boards and committees is evidence of my commitment to education as a life-long activity and my dedication to serve the community," he said.
Pochardt encourages parents, teachers and community members to reach out to him with any questions, concerns or comments at curtforeducation@gmail.com.