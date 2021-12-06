RCAS board to discuss district pay scales

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education will consider updating the “new placement salary schedule,” among other issues, at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Rapid City Council Chambers.

The board will consider memoranda of understanding between the RCAS and the Rapid City Education Association regarding placement salary schedules for the categories of administrator/technicians, paraprofessionals and teachers.

“Based upon its design, new hires will not be hired at a rate that exceeds current district employees with the same years of experience," according to a summary on the school district's website.

A section of the summary providing background information describes an issue known as “leap-frogging” within each of the three areas, referring “to new (employees) being hired at a higher rate of pay than current employees who possess similar experience and tenure within the teaching profession.”

The board will consider a number of other issues, as well, and descriptions can be found on the school district's website at rcas.org.

Bishop Troy Carr is slated to take the oath of office at the meeting as the new board member representing Area 2. Board members elected him last week to fill the position of Breanna Funke, who announced her intention to leave the board in November.

The regular meeting follows a special meeting on Thursday, at which the board approved a “payment of a stipend to staff for additional service and dedication in the 2021-22 school year.” The payment of $1,250 is scheduled to go to “regularly employed staff and long-term Teacher Substitutes and will be funded from the monies that would have otherwise been used to compensate staff in positions which are currently vacant.”

The announcement from the district, posted in the board of education’s section of the district’s website, notes that “the district utilized a similar method to increase pay for non-regularly employed staff who support the organization through substitute work” earlier this school year.

The recommendation expressed “deep thanks” to the staff from the RCAS Administration and the Board of Education. It acknowledged “service to students by supporting classrooms, facilitating transportation, providing nutritious meals, demonstrating leadership, keeping buildings clean/safe, and so much more is a deep service to our shared community.”

