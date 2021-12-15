RCAS board to meet Thursday via Zoom to act on Canyon Lake Elementary boiler problems

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, via Zoom, to “take action on whether or not to approve a new HVAC system at Canyon Lake (Elementary School).” The meeting also includes a vote regarding the calendar for next school year.

The board discussed strategies for confronting the failing HVAC system at Canyon Lake Elementary School during another special meeting Tuesday evening.

At issue is a 45-year old HVAC system that's spurred a growing number of maintenance calls in recent weeks while struggling to heat the school. In an interview before the meeting, Kumar Veluswamy, director of facilities for RCAS, described recent problems.

“We haven’t really seen the cold season yet, but we’ve still had challenges to provide heat to the classrooms,” he said. He noted that about 380 students are in the school.

Veluswamy described some of the challenges faced by maintenance staff members.

“Rusting water plugs up a system,” he said. “They’d have to figure out where it is, clean it up. And if it’s something that happens at the head of the piping system, then none of the other rooms are getting the hot steam that they need.”

He also described leaking pipes and clogged pumps in the aging system. Veluswamy said portable heaters have been used at times in efforts to keep the classrooms warm.

Veluswamy stressed that the system has been maintained diligently over the years. The life cycle for such a boiler system, he said, tends to run from about 20 to 30 years.

“The maintenance team has been doing a phenomenal job of maintaining that system, so we were able to extend its lifetime from 30 to 45 years,” he said.

He emphasized that point during Tuesday's meeting, fending off objections he's heard from social media.

“I’ve heard from some social media comments that this boiler system wasn’t maintained well,” he said. “That’s not true. That’s far from true.”

Superintendent Lori Simon presented three strategies to handle problems at Canyon Lake Elementary School at Tuesday’s meeting.

“None of these are great options, probably not even good options,” she said. “They’re just the best options we have at our disposal.”

Simon began her presentation noting that she was speaking about the “main campus” or the “larger part of the school.” Canyon Lake Elementary consists of six buildings, including four annexes. The failing HVAC system is in the main building.

“That (portion) was previously identified for closure and replacement due to water table, structural and mechanical issues,” Simon said, and then added “air quality concerns, electrical capacity upgrades needed, and educational suitability” to the list of troubles.

She said the current boiler system’s replacement would cost about $1.4 million.

She then presented the options, which she said applied to the beginning of next school year. The exception, she said, was Option 2, which could also provide an emergency plan for the spring if the HVAC system is unworkable.

Option 1, she said, involved replacing the HVAC system in the coming summer, giving students and staff a new system at the beginning of next school year with contingency plans ready in the meantime.

“The cons are that it’s a huge cost to spend in a building that needs to be torn down,” she said. “And even with this expenditure the next issue could also require the building to be replaced.”

She then described Option 2, which would also serve as an emergency plan for later this school year if needed.

“Canyon Lake would move from being a three-section school at each grade level to a two-section school,” she said. That would mean moving special education and preschool programs to Horace Mann Elementary School. It would also mean moving the Lakota Immersion program to General Beadle or Knollwood Heights Elementary School. Student nutrition would move to Rapid City High School or Lincolnl. Bus 112 students would be transferred to General Beadle or Knollwood.

“We would use the remaining Canyon Lake campus to have two sections of each grade level, K through 5,” she said, noting that the third teacher in each class would provide support.

“Finally, we would hopefully use the gym and four classrooms closest to the gym in Canyon Lake West and lease a portable boiler system in that part of the campus.”

Option 3, Simon explained, contains some common ground with Option 2. It would involve making Canyon Lake a two-section, rather than a three-section, school and would also entail moving special education and preschool programs to Horace Mann, as well as student nutrition to Rapid City High School or Lincoln. The Lakota Immersion program would also, as in Option 2, move to General Beadle or Knollwood, and students on Bus 112 would also be transferred to General Beadle or Knollwood.

Option 3 would also use Canyon Lake East and the Lincoln campuses – creating “somewhat of a divided campus” – and move workforce development to Rapid City High School, Simon explained.

As board members asked questions, several people agreed that the most urgent decision would be whether or not to spend $1.4 million on a new HVAC system – or, put another way, whether to accept or reject Option 1. Veluswamy and Simon both noted that plans to buy and install a new HVAC system would need to start soon.

“If we’re to go the boiler route, that’s the decision we need from the board sooner rather than later,” Simon said.

She also offered her perspective near the end of the meeting.

“I just cannot recommend that kind of expenditure in that campus with the multitude of issues that it has,” she said. “That’s throwing a lot of money at a problem child.”

Canyon Lake Elementary School was among the schools scheduled to be replaced if a bond had been approved in February 2020. Instead, although 56 percent of voters supported a $189.5 million bond issue, the vote fell short of the 60 percent required to pass in South Dakota.

Information about Thursday's meeting can be found at https://rcas.org/our-district/board-of-education/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.