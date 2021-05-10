RCAS board upholds mask mandate for the remainder of school year

Board members were concerned by the lack of input from healthcare professionals, in addition to the potential flaws in the survey. RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon said a physician from Monument Health was scheduled to attend the meeting but did not show up.

Simon said she meets with Monument every Friday and as of last week physicians said that by July, given current vaccination rates, society can return to a semblance of normalcy.

Thomas said it is not the school board’s job to make medical decisions for its students, only educational ones.

“If somebody wants to double up on their mask and a shield, they’re protected, they can do this. We’re not asking for kids to get right up in teachers’ faces, we’re asking for them to be expressive, to relieve their stress just a little bit,” Thomas said.

She urged the other board members to vote for their constituents who took the survey and let students and staff choose their own health and safety precautions.

Board member Amy Policky said she wouldn't vote to lift the mask mandate without guidance from an expert.