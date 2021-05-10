RCAS board upholds mask mandate for the remainder of school year

Rapid City Area Schools’ mask mandate will stay in place for the remainder of the school year. There are 11 days left.
The mandate was upheld by the Board of Education during Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting by a vote of 5-2. Board members Jim Hansen and Kate Thomas voted to remove the mandate.
RCAS sent out a district-wide survey via email on April 27 asking families for their input on whether masks should continue to be required for the rest of the school year.
Families overwhelmingly voted to lift the mandate by 67.17%, compared to 32.83% of families who voted not to. RCAS staff also supported lifting the mandate, but slightly less so — 59.61% voted yes and 40.39% voted no.
Masks became required for both students and staff after the Board voted in favor on Sept. 8, 2020, but the mandate has always been contentious, with some parents saying masks infringe on their child’s rights, restrict oxygen and make breathing difficult, or aren’t necessary as children are not as effective carriers for COVID-19.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, RCAS parent Heather Sporrer told the board that the survey could have been manipulated as there was no limit on how many times one could take it. Sporrer asked the board they take that possibility into consideration when making their decision.
Board members were concerned by the lack of input from healthcare professionals, in addition to the potential flaws in the survey. RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon said a physician from Monument Health was scheduled to attend the meeting but did not show up.
Simon said she meets with Monument every Friday and as of last week physicians said that by July, given current vaccination rates, society can return to a semblance of normalcy.
Thomas said it is not the school board’s job to make medical decisions for its students, only educational ones.
“If somebody wants to double up on their mask and a shield, they’re protected, they can do this. We’re not asking for kids to get right up in teachers’ faces, we’re asking for them to be expressive, to relieve their stress just a little bit,” Thomas said.
She urged the other board members to vote for their constituents who took the survey and let students and staff choose their own health and safety precautions.
Board member Amy Policky said she wouldn't vote to lift the mask mandate without guidance from an expert.
Policky told the board that her brother died of COVID-19 in January after being exposed at work. He was 47 years old and wearing a mask when he came in contact with unmasked people and became infected.
“That may not be scientific, but that’s what I have to go on. So I cannot vote to remove the mask mandate with 11 days left,” she said.
Board President Curt Pochardt said he would not be abandoning the school board’s position on masks that it adopted in the fall until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention change their recommendations.
“It’s been suggested that masks are a political statement. No. Masks are not a political statement. Masks are in response to a pandemic that killed people we know,” he said.
After the motion to repeal the mandate failed, the board unanimously approved an updated purchase agreement to acquire 42.5 acres of land at the intersection of Sheridan Lake Road and Dunsmore Road for $1,062,750. The land will be used to construct a new elementary and middle school.
The agreement transfers the land to the district and means it can begin hiring a design team and preparing for the project.