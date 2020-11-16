RCAS closes all schools as 10% of staff now impacted by COVID-19

All students will begin to learn remotely Wednesday and the district said that "staff who are able" will also work from home.

"Regardless of our learning model, we will continue to do our very best to meet the unique needs of each learner during this pandemic," Superintendent Lori Simon said. "This is not what we hoped for, but we are committed to making the best of our current reality."

Simon said she urges students to use caution during this time, including to wear masks in public, avoid crowds and stay six feet apart when possible.

"We want students and staff back in class," Simon said. "It is going to take all of us following the guidance set forth by the CDC to make that happen."

The district will provide take-home meals and send a follow-up communication to families with more information Tuesday, the email said. The COVID-19 team will also continue to meet through Thanksgiving break and update families after Thanksgiving about whether the district will reopen schools.

"While I know this information is disappointing to some, please know the concerns for the health and safety of our students, staff, and general community are at the center of all of our decisions during this pandemic," Simon said.

