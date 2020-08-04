RCAS delays vote on back-to-school plan, mask mandates until Monday meeting

While the school board had previously planned to vote on several parts of the back-to-school plan in a special meeting Tuesday night, board members decided to hold off on a formal vote until Monday.
The board did vote on the motion to require masks for staff members, but it failed 3-3 with Kate Thomas abstaining after stating that she didn't believe that she had the right to mandate mask usage.
Board member Jim Hansen previously proposed that the board strike item six from the agenda, which included votes on mask mandates during COVID-19, authorization for Superintendent Lori Simon to make minor changes to the recently updated back-to-school plan, and the overall approval of the plan.
Hansen said he wanted the board to be able to vote on every item on the back-to-school plan individually. Other board members suggested voting on just the mask mandates and hosting discussion on the other items; others wanted to keep discussions open about the mask policy. By the time of deadline, the board had not reached agenda item six for a vote.
The board will decide the fate of mask mandates and the overall plan in the regular meeting on Aug. 10.
Distance learning options
Simon gave a presentation to the board on four different distance learning options: Swivl cameras, dedicating teachers for off-campus learning with prorated pay to teach an extra section, virtual vendors, and keeping some teachers dedicated to off-campus teaching only.
Simon said she estimated the cost for Swivl cameras at $1.3 million; prorated pay at $3.7 million and virtual vendors at $4.8 million to $6 million per semester, or $9.6 million to $12 million per year. Simon did not have a cost estimate for keeping some teachers dedicated to only distance learning.
In a teacher survey sent out late last week, Simon shared data that 47% of teachers said they would be willing to teach an additional section of off-campus students prorated on their salary in addition to their teaching responsibilities.
36% of teachers also said they could “live with” the off-campus learning plan, and another 54% said they don’t support the plan.
In a family survey with 2,493 respondents, 32% said they would utilize the district’s off-campus plan while another 15% said they would rather not enroll their children. The other 53% said the question did not apply to them.
In the same survey, 1,820 people said they would have their children physically in schools this year while 659 said they wouldn’t.
Public comment
Former board member Christine Stephenson joined the public comment section of the meeting and said she didn’t see enough distinction between the first two phases of the back-to-school plan and that the board should ask for a much more specific plan, comparing the 28-page Rapid City Area Schools district plan to the Sioux Falls school district’s 130-page plan.
Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, said she wants schools to reopen safely this fall and “if that means (wearing) masks when we can’t socially distance, then that’s what we need.”
Podoll also said the board should reach out to the “best problem-solvers on this earth: teachers” for more input on the plan.
Kara Flynn, a parent in the district, said she was pleased to hear masks could be mandated in the school and asked the board to vote in favor of mask mandates.
“Those parents that don’t wish for their students to wear a mask do have an option: remote learning,” Flynn said.
Daniel Petersen, an IT professional from the area, said he was concerned with the district’s distance education model for high school students and said he thinks the district has underestimated the bandwidth it will need to support synchronous learning.
Emily Calhoun, a parent in the district, said she believes a mask mandate is necessary across the board for the school system and said skipping it will impact the community at-large because of the nature of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Two people gave a public comment referencing Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent campaign email discouraging masks in schools, which the state’s education association called political in a statement. Both Florence Thompson and Sherrie Nutter said kids will develop herd immunity to the coronavirus without masks.
Thompson, who is president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education and a retired school psychologist, said “healthy people don’t need masks” and said “you can become unhealthy by wearing a mask.”
Nutter, who said she was a real estate broker in the Black Hills, said if there were too many restrictions on kids this fall, such as a mask mandate, it would have a negative impact on their mental health.
