RCAS delays vote on back-to-school plan, mask mandates until Monday meeting

In a family survey with 2,493 respondents, 32% said they would utilize the district’s off-campus plan while another 15% said they would rather not enroll their children. The other 53% said the question did not apply to them.

In the same survey, 1,820 people said they would have their children physically in schools this year while 659 said they wouldn’t.

Public comment

Former board member Christine Stephenson joined the public comment section of the meeting and said she didn’t see enough distinction between the first two phases of the back-to-school plan and that the board should ask for a much more specific plan, comparing the 28-page Rapid City Area Schools district plan to the Sioux Falls school district’s 130-page plan.

Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, said she wants schools to reopen safely this fall and “if that means (wearing) masks when we can’t socially distance, then that’s what we need.”

Podoll also said the board should reach out to the “best problem-solvers on this earth: teachers” for more input on the plan.