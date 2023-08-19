Rapid City Area Schools is still facing an employee shortage and had to move several non-classroom employees to get buildings ready in time for school to start Tuesday.

RCAS is facing the same national employee shortage as many other districts. They have more than 150 vacant positions within the school district, over 50 of which are certified teaching positions.

The openings include 26 elementary-certified teacher openings, 18 certified special education teachers, seven certified middle school teachers, six high school-certified teachers and 40 paraeducator positions. They also have various custodians, bus drivers, hourly positions and secretaries available.

Superintendent Nicole Swigart knew tough decisions would have to be made. On Aug. 7, RCAS had to determine if they need to move non-classroom teaching staff and make them teachers this year, such as instructional support staff and coaches.

According to Swigart, their contracts don’t say someone’s a first-grade teacher at Corral Drive, just that they have a contract to teach.

“The district can place you anywhere they want to, but people don’t always like that,” she said. “It’s a tough call.”

After sending out an email to support staff that listed the top eight classrooms Swigart wants to be filled, two staff members volunteered to be moved. Some buildings also shifted around teachers based on projected student numbers.

RCAS did have to move some teachers from the position they thought they were going to be doing to another building or teaching position.

“No one likes to be moved last minute,” Swigart said. “No one likes to be the one making the decisions on who is going to be moved.”

In previous years, Rapid City would get tens or hundreds of applications for teaching jobs, but this summer has been different. In June and July, they had nobody apply for the open positions.

Swigart says she thinks everyone is facing a teacher hiring crisis because fewer people are going into education and some are leaving the education field for another job.

The pandemic showed certain careers can be done at home and some people really enjoyed being at home. It also led to making decisions about their careers they might not have made in the past.

Because everyone’s struggling for workers, some certified teachers are trying other jobs for better opportunities or better pay.

“There are jobs everywhere, so people can job shop and teacher job shop and give it a try somewhere else,” Swigart said.

School districts used to be somewhere where an employee came and stayed their whole career, Swigart said, but now people are comfortable switching jobs.

Teaching jobs have contracts some people don’t want to be locked into. They want to have the opportunity to leave and do something else if it comes along.

Another concern is the burnout teachers are facing due to the pressure.

Schools shut down and Swigart said people were not ready for virtual learning during the pandemic.

She said that kids going into lower elementary don’t have any preschool experiences, while other students have gaps in their learning whether they are elementary, middle school or high school students. It can also be difficult to engage students who come back and forth from different educational experiences like homeschool.

“So [it's] a lot of extra work on teachers, and extra work is extra pressure, and extra pressure can lead to burnout,” Swigart said.

South Dakota is also one of the lowest-paid states in the nation for teachers, which can be difficult to not only keep people in the area but to also bring in new graduates.

According to the S.D. Department of Education, the average baseline teacher salary for 2020-21 was $40,210. In comparison for the same school year, Colorado’s average teacher salaries were $58,219 (based on the Colorado Department of Education), and North Dakota’s Department of Public Instruction stated teacher’s average salaries were $67,412.

So this year, one of the pillars of Rapid City’s strategic plan is focusing on the staff.

Swigart believes that Rapid City needs to connect as a team of employees again, help them and have them feel appreciated again.

“Many teachers eat at their desks because there's so much to do; they need that extra planning time,” Swigart said. “But that sense of camaraderie, I think, is missing a little bit in schools and we need to strive to get that back.”

Special education teaching positions are a high priority.

Some of the district’s elementary buildings have many openings that need to be filled as well, like General Beadle and Knollwood.

RCAS will continue to look for teachers as the school year begins.

They are open to doing job shares, where two people share a job and they take turns teaching every other day or every other week.

If someone wants to drive bus only in the afternoon or be a paraprofessional three days a week, RCAS wants to talk through possible hiring options.

“People should know that they can call us and ask us for the opportunity to work for us in a way that works for them and we will listen,” Swigart said. “Just because of what you think teaching looks like or bus driving looks like, don't let that stop you. Reach out to us and let's find out if we can find a place for you on our team.”

If someone has considered teaching but has a four-year degree outside of education, Swigart says they will work with the state to get on a plan of intent to become a teacher.

They will also work with someone who has an associate’s degree or doesn’t have a full college degree. They can be a paraprofessional while taking courses to become a teacher and Swigart says they would “love the opportunity to help people navigate that as well.”

To view available jobs and apply, visit rcas.org/our-district/human-resources/careers/, email camille.morgan@k12.sd.us or call RCAS as (605) 394-4031.