RCAS has 22 active COVID-19 cases; details communication plan for future cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Area Schools reports 22 active cases across the school district among 14 students and eight staff members, marking an increase among student cases from last week when seven students and 13 staff had an active case.

Another 94 students and staff are in quarantine. District community relations manager Katy Urban said she couldn't share which schools have the cases, but said the cases are "really spread out." Urban did not share data on recoveries or the total number of cases across the district, only on the cases considered active.

If there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) buildings, the district's communication team will notify families through two different letters.