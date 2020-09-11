RCAS has 22 active COVID-19 cases; details communication plan for future cases

Rapid City Area Schools reports 22 active cases across the school district among 14 students and eight staff members, marking an increase among student cases from last week when seven students and 13 staff had an active case.
Another 94 students and staff are in quarantine. District community relations manager Katy Urban said she couldn't share which schools have the cases, but said the cases are "really spread out." Urban did not share data on recoveries or the total number of cases across the district, only on the cases considered active.
If there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) buildings, the district's communication team will notify families through two different letters.
A general notification letter will go out every time there's a confirmed case at a child's school, and a second letter, the close contact letter, will only be sent to families in addition to the first letter if there's a chance a student had a close contact with the positive individual.
Families that receive the close contact letter may have a student in the same class, grade or team as the positive individual, for example.
Urban detailed this communication plan in an email to families in the district Friday afternoon and said RCAS nursing staff and the state health department will do contact tracing on every confirmed COVID-19 case.
Students or staff members who have a confirmed close contact with the positive individual in the school will be contacted by a member of the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), or a nurse with RCAS. Nursing staff's goal is to notify families within 48 hours or sooner if there's a confirmed close contact, Urban said.
The DOH defines close contacts as individuals within six feet or less of the sick individual for 15 minutes.
Urban said the district will launch its COVID-19 resource page next week, which will include a dashboard showing the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district, the number in quarantine monitoring for symptoms after exposure and the total number of cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.