Binders filled the bottom rows of a bookshelf in the corner of Matt Sargent’s office. Black letters contrasted against the white spines, listing the names of different schools in the district.

Sargent is the Rapid City Area Schools' School Safety Manager — a brand new position in the district this year.

He’s been emailing principals every day, putting files together, and stepping into schools for safety assessments. While school started Tuesday for students, Sargent began his job a few weeks ago.

Sargent moved to the area when he was 24 years old and worked for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades before retiring in 2019.

He moved into the private sector as a compliance manager and international law enforcement liaison for Black Hills Ammunition before stumbling across the school safety manager position. He applied to the job because it’s where his passion lies and he still has a lot of friends who have kids in the school district.

He will work with schools, the staff and school resource officers to keep things as safe as possible so kids can focus on getting an education. Sargent doesn’t want kids to worry about anything other than getting good grades and extracurricular activities.

He wants them to focus on being kids.

“Kids need to play. Kids need to be kids,” Sargent said. “They don't need to worry about what's going on in the world.”

His duties vary from working on policies to putting up posters with sticky tack.

School districts around the size of Rapid City have been creating and hiring for school safety managers. These employees put together plans and work almost like a networking liaison with different agencies in the city, like the sheriff's office and police department.

Sargent said that the relationship between the school district and law enforcement has been a good working one. He also feels Rapid City has one of the best school resource officer programs in the country after experiencing training in other school districts.

School resource officers have the greatest job in law enforcement, he said, because officers can see the impact they have while working with students. Kids get to know the officers more personally.

Sometimes they can even be involved in the classroom. When he was with the Sheriff’s Office, Sargent taught constitutional law classes, showing students what their rights are and what law enforcement can do.

Some of Sargent’s family friends have kids that are in high school and even in their senior year. Sargent coaches wrestling, while Brian Pitts, the RCPD school resource officer supervisor, plays soccer with the kids. Some officers involve themselves in the community in more things than their job.

Sargent feels that’s how officers in schools and how he can make things better and safer.

“Because they get to see us from a different angle, then they feel comfortable talking to us,” Sargent said. “We’re building relationships and that’s what this is all about — building relationships and building rapport, not only with students, but also with staff and faculty."