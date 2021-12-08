RCAS passes pay-scale measure to confront 'leap-frogging'

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education unanimously passed changes in salary schedules for a range of employees during Tuesday’s regular meeting designed to confront an issue officials call “leap-frogging.”

The term refers to the phenomenon of hiring new employees at greater pay rates than existing employees with “similar experience and tenure,” according to a summary attached to Tuesday’s agenda.

Tuesday’s meeting in the Rapid City Council Chambers also featured Bishop Troy Carr’s oath of office, administered by Coy Sasse, the district’s director of business and support services. Carr was voted in by the board last week to represent Area 2, filling a seat made vacant by the departure of Breanna Funke until an election in June.

After the board’s actions regarding salary schedules, “new hires will not be hired at a rate that exceeds current district employees with the same years of experience” in three categories of employees. Those categories include administrator/technicians, paraprofessionals and teachers.

The board approved three memoranda of understanding between RCAS and the Rapid City Education Association adhering to the same basic principle regarding new hires and existing employees.

Kristen Strissel, the RCAS director of human resources, unpacked the measures in response to a request from Board President Kate Thomas. Strissel cited a “placement schedule” that had been positioning new employees in higher salary slots than existing employees with similar years of experience.

“When (new employees) are placed in a wage…they come in above and beyond the salary of the employee who exists within the district because that placement schedule is larger than the ongoing increases that the employees have received when they stay with the district,” Strissel said.

“While we want to make sure that we are attracting and compensating employees to the district,” she continued, “we also want to make sure that what we are doing is affirming that experience within the district is as valuable as external experience.”

The new salary grids approved by the board no longer place incoming employees in higher salary slots than existing employees with similar amounts of experience, according to summaries supplied by the school district. Those summaries are available on the school district’s website, attached to Tuesday’s agenda.

The board also heard an enrollment report by Mark Gabrylczyk, assistant superintendent of educational services for RCAS, that outlined falling student numbers over the last decade.

Gabrylczyk said the district’s current student count, based on all students taking any number of courses at district schools, is 12,935. The number the state uses to calculate aid is about 2% lower.

Gabrylczyk said the district counted 13,974 students in 2012, and he noted that the current total is the lowest in the last 10 years.

“Our previous low, which happened a year before, was at 13,009 students,” he said.

He added that the district has averaged a loss of about 103 students per year.

Gabrylczyk also broke down the numbers in various ways, including for grade levels. Speaking of a “five-year trend,” he said, “our middle schools across the board are suffering from declines in enrollment, but our high schools, especially Stevens and Rapid City high schools do show enrollment in a positive (measure).”

Garbrylczyk noted factors that could contribute to the overall falling enrollment, including two that involved housing. He stressed that affordable housing is tough to come by for many prospective residents.

“Rapid City has seen a reduction in entry level housing,” he said.

And he noted damage from flooding in 2019.

“Some of those homes have not been renovated,” he said.

Gabrylczyk also offered approximate attendance figures over the last three school years – figures he said worried him.

“The thing that I’m concerned about as an assistant superintendent is the approximate percentage of absences that we’re currently seeing in our schools,” he said. “You can see right now that we’re at about 12 % overall absences, where just two years ago … we’re at 6%.”

Gabrylczyk emphasized the importance of those estimates.

“We need our kids to come to school,” he said. “We need them to be in school. This is really, really important. When we talk about student achievement … this is a key factor.”

