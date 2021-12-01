RCAS preparing new strategic task force to build on previous work

Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon is preparing to convene a new Strategic Planning Task Force, with meetings starting in January, to build on work from a task force she launched in 2016.

The first task force developed the school district’s Strategic Plan – available on the district’s website – and this task force will build on that plan.

“We’re not starting from scratch,” Simon said, noting that the first task force disbanded after completing the Strategic Plan.

Simon emphasized a goal for the next task force to include representation of geographic areas within the district as well as various “sectors,” including district family members, business people and others.

She noted the importance of Native representation on the task force.

“We’re really looking to have a task force that represents our entire district,” she said.

She said she anticipated 30 to 40 people, slightly smaller than the initial task force.

Simon noted one issue that could be of early focus.

“We’ve been making nice steady progress with reading and English Language Arts, but we haven’t made the same progress in math,” she said. “I would say math in general is what we would want to take a look at, but the elementary and middle school levels are where we need to put even greater priority. And that’s really so that students learn the fundamental skills they will need in high school.”

The window for applications is closing soon, with a deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday. People who are interested can go to the district’s website at rcas.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.