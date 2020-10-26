RCAS school board divided on marijuana ballot measures

The Rapid City Area School board discussed passing a resolution Monday night to express the board’s and district’s opposition to measures to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana, but the motion failed 4-3.
A memo from Superintendent Lori Simon on behalf of the district asked the board to move the resolution forward, citing concerns that both Constitutional Amendment A (recreational) and Initiated Measure 26 (medical) would help marijuana be “readily obtained and abused” by students.
“What is more readily available in a community becomes more easily accessible to students in our schools,” Simon said to the board. “The implication of that on our students, their learning, their health and our schools are very concerning.”
Board President Curt Pochardt said he felt strongly both ways on the resolution, but that he would vote no because “no matter what, marijuana is going to continue to be illegal for those under 21. If we have a problem with marijuana in our schools, and I know that we do, the law has not fixed that problem.”
Board Vice President Matt Stephens said he “wrestled” with his vote and noted he deals with the issue every day in his work, but said he was “troubled” by the number of young people, including students, who are convicted or pulled into the court system for their marijuana use.
“Obviously, they shouldn’t be using it, it’s illegal. But there’s a mixed message out there,” Stephens said, noting some states have legalized marijuana, some have decriminalized it and some, like South Dakota, have continued to restrict its use.
Board member and police officer Jim Hansen said he’s heard from colleagues in Colorado about how legalization was handled there, and agreed with Simon that “eventually it will get down to our kids.”
“The money that comes in is not going to go where people think it is,” Hansen said. “The side effects and the money that tax dollars have to pay in all of the services is absolutely unbelievable.”
Board member Clay Colombe countered Hansen’s statement and said the board should pay attention to where the money goes, and said lobbyists should know about that issue.
“I’ve heard the horror stories of lottery money not coming to the schools like it’s supposed to,” Colombe said. If the measures pass, “we just need to be ready to get the money and make sure it comes to where it needs to go.”
Board member Amy Policky said she supported the resolution because she knows schools struggle to help the students be aware of the effects and consequences of substances.
Support Local Journalism
Regardless of if the resolution passed by the board, or if the measures pass on Nov. 3, Policky said the board’s message to students is “no matter what, students, please don’t do drugs.”
Board member Kate Thomas said she would not support the resolution, but also didn’t support either measure.
“If this were to be passed by the people of South Dakota, especially for medical marijuana, I don’t think we as a board can step inside of what happens between a doctor” and their patient, Thomas said. “That’s not where our business lies.”
The motion failed 4-3 with Pochardt, Stephens, Colombe and Thomas dissenting and Brian Johnson, Hansen and Policky in favor of the resolution.
COVID-19 update
The district reviewed its health insurance plan in a presentation Monday night. One slide of the presentation showed that 355 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, with 313 testing positive for the coronavirus and another 54 taking a positive antibody test.
Before the meeting, all RCAS staff received an email notifying them of positive COVID-19 cases with possible exposure to staff or students at all three high schools, Southwest and West middle schools, and Horace Mann and Meadowbrook elementary schools.
Hansen said he’s heard from constituents that as many as 50% of students aren’t engaged in school this semester, whether in distance learning, online or in-person.
Open meetings
The board said in a press release Friday that it would begin holding open meetings by its Nov. 9 meeting. The board has met over Zoom, allowed public comments on Zoom, and shared meeting livestreams on YouTube since the start of the pandemic.
Members of the public will be allowed in future meetings with limited seating. Those attending will need to screen upon entering the building, wear a mask and observe social distancing, the board said. Zoom and YouTube livestreams will continue.
Pochardt said he estimates a dozen members of the public can fit in the usual meeting room on the second floor at the Rapid City Education Center, and more can attend in an overflow room.
Those wishing to attend meetings in-person must comply with the mask policy as set by the YMCA and RCAS, he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!