RCAS school board divided on marijuana ballot measures

“Obviously, they shouldn’t be using it, it’s illegal. But there’s a mixed message out there,” Stephens said, noting some states have legalized marijuana, some have decriminalized it and some, like South Dakota, have continued to restrict its use.

Board member and police officer Jim Hansen said he’s heard from colleagues in Colorado about how legalization was handled there, and agreed with Simon that “eventually it will get down to our kids.”

“The money that comes in is not going to go where people think it is,” Hansen said. “The side effects and the money that tax dollars have to pay in all of the services is absolutely unbelievable.”

Board member Clay Colombe countered Hansen’s statement and said the board should pay attention to where the money goes, and said lobbyists should know about that issue.

“I’ve heard the horror stories of lottery money not coming to the schools like it’s supposed to,” Colombe said. If the measures pass, “we just need to be ready to get the money and make sure it comes to where it needs to go.”