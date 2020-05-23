RCAS sees largest graduating class of Native students

“It’s like a group of people you don’t expect to fit in with,” she said. “They’re all very welcoming and kind.”

Schad said she plans to attend the University of South Dakota in the fall as a sustainability major with a minor in tribal law.

“I care a lot about the environment. I see a lot of problems with that, especially on the reservation,” Schad said, noting she grew up in Eagle Butte before moving to Rapid City six years ago. “I just want to protect my homeland.”

Jayden Tuttle, 17, who will graduate from Central, said it’s an honor to be part of the largest graduating class of Native students yet.

Tuttle said his family will be busy cooking at home for a graduation celebration with family. He also said he’s thinking of going into the Marines after participating in ROTC for a while, and considering attending Oglala Lakota College.

“My mom is happy for me,” Tuttle said. “Everyone’s celebrating it. I’m excited about it.”

Wraygen Shouldis, 18, graduates from Central this year and said her best memories of high school are from the competitive dance team, sideline cheer and coed performance dance.