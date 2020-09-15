RCAS sends cease and desist letter to citizen who ‘attacked’ superintendent in board meeting

Simon refused to comment Tuesday on the letter after an interview request went through district spokeswoman Katy Urban’s office.

Parker said she discussed the issue with both Simon and the RCAS Board of Education. Both parties elected to send the letter, Parker said, noting she’s not aware of any other letters that have been sent to Thompson or other members of the public who have spoken during the public comment portion of school board meetings.

The district works with Parker’s firm for employment issues, while another Rapid City law firm, Gunderson Palmer, handles student issues. Parker said she was present at the Aug. 24 board meeting.

Thompson said at the school board meeting Monday night that the letter had a “chilling effect” on free speech.

Pochardt told the Journal on Monday that “as far as a chilling effect, that’s overstating it” and that he doesn’t see a problem with the letter that reminds Thompson to “maintain a civil tone and discourse in our meetings.”

Parker said anyone’s First Amendment right to free speech is limited in certain situations, such as talking about personnel matters or making defamatory statements at a school board meeting.