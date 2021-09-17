RCAS student representative policy to change, improve

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education and the district's superintendent are retooling the student board representative protocol to make the position a more meaningful one.

Last week, RCAS parents brought concerns to the school board about the deletion of the student representative policy from the policy handbook. Board President Kate Thomas at the Sept. 7 meeting said the board believes the policy belongs in the high school student handbook rather than a part of the school governance and operations policy.

The Board of Education and Supt. Lori Simon said they are considering ways to make this role more meaningful, including a revamp of the student selection process and a possible scholarship for participants.

A news release from the school district said more details will be shared as the procedure is developed for inclusion in next year’s high school student handbook.

Until then, the student representatives from Central, Stevens and Rapid City high schools chosen for this school year will participate in meetings and give input as they have in the past, the news release said.

