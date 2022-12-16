RCAS to end subsidy of dual credit enrollment with Western Dakota Tech

Starting next fall, students at Rapid City Area Schools wanting to take dual enrollment courses at Western Dakota Tech will now be responsible for the cost of tuition and books after budgetary concerns led the district to end their subsidy.

In 2014, after then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard included dual credit funding in his budget address, state leadership passed legislation to offer reduced tuition dual credit courses in South Dakota under the High School Dual Credit Program. The HSDC gave students the opportunity to take dual credit classes at one-third the cost per credit hour – or about $48.33.

Rapid City Area Schools has paid this third of the funding for students taking dual enrollment at WDT since Western Dakota Tech was under their umbrella.

However, South Dakota’s Board of Technical Education granted WDT’s petition to separate from RCAS in May 2020, with the district’s support. Both agreed that serving regional students with representation only from Rapid City limited partnerships and opportunities.

Interim Superintendent Nicole Swigart said during the Dec. 6 Board of Education meeting that the district’s budgetary concerns led them to reevaluate that funding.

“With the books and the tuition and the MOU costs that WDT brought forth this fall, we’re spending about $900 a student on dual enrollment classes,” Swigart said. “This is the ideal time to recognize that we can no longer continue that.”

The cost for students would be about $150, plus books or other required materials, for a three-credit-hour class.

Swigart said part of the concern is also showing favoritism to higher-education partners.

“Part of this change comes to keeping all of our post-secondary options or parameters equal, and so when we have one established relationship with one institution and not others, it shows favoritism,” she said.

The district wants to continue offering WDT’s courses on-campus. Jamie Clapham, the Area 6 Board of Education member, asked about offering other institutions classes on campus as well. Both present an all-too-familiar challenge.

“They are facing staffing shortages just like we are,” Swigart said. “They offer dual enrollment options on their campuses, but for them to come into our buildings can be a challenge.”

Western Dakota Technical College President Dr. Ann Bolman said they weren’t surprised by the change.

“I knew when I was looking at the numbers of students who were taking dual credit and then also looking at their original plans for their [Career and Technical Education] Pathways and that type of thing, I mean, I could do the math in my head,” she said. “I knew that unless something happened with public school funding in this state that they were going to have some problems.”

WDT said they had about 300 students from RCAS doing dual enrollment this fall. Bolman and Swigart both praised the opportunity the program provides for high school juniors and seniors.

“There’s that concept of being ready and knowing you’ve got connections with university or college folks, and then also to do the career planning,” Bolman said. “The reduced rate with dual credit is a really smart move for kids who are ready to do it.”

She believes that for the most part, students taking dual enrollment classes are coming from families who will be able to afford the cost, even if they aren’t excited about having to pay it. For those that can’t, the district is planning to implement a financial aid program.

“I’m a huge fan of dual enrollment,” Swigart said. “It is a huge gift to our students, and the fact that we are willing to recognize funding issues and help those that need it…I think we are still going to end up saving a significant amount of money.”