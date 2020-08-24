RCAS to hold backpack and lunch drive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City students will be able to pick up backpacks full of school supplies — including books and a mask — and a sack lunch Thursday and Friday afternoon as needed.

The backpack and lunch drive is hosted by Erik and Morgan Bringswhite from I Am Legacy Organization and the Rapid City Area Schools office of diversity, equity and federal programs.

Whitnee Pearce, director of diversity, equity and federal programs for RCAS, said there will be "several hundred" filled backpacks and the event will run until supplies last. If there are extra supplies, event organizers will host the drive again on Saturday, Pearce said.

Event organizers emphasize that social distancing will occur with a drive-through/walk-through system, and there will be a drop off system for items.

Students can pick up the backpacks at 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Woyatan Church's Parking Lot.

