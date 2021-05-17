RCAS to launch online learning pilot in fall

Students enrolled in Rapid City Area Schools will have the opportunity to continue their education online in the fall.

The school district is launching an online school pilot program for all grades during the 2021-22 school year. The pilot program is in response to increased interest in online learning, which began before the pandemic. The online pilot is not an extension of distance learning necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the virtual learning environment versus teaching through a pandemic, there’s different pedagogy and the expectations are different. There’s a little more flexibility for moving forward with virtual learning versus trying to recreate a traditional learning environment in a remote setting,” David Swank, principal at Canyon Lake Elementary School, told the Journal. Swank has been helping to start up the pilot program.

There will be limited space for students – 50 spots for elementary, 30 for middle and 50 for high school – and they will be selected through an application due May 21. Applications will be considered based on previous success with distance learning, attendance, and overall fit for the program. In the event there are more applicants than spots, students will be selected via lottery.