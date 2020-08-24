RCAS to start school year with students on campus for two days, off for three days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to open the schools at Level 2, which would keep students learning off-campus three days of the week and in-person two days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Lori Simon said in an email to families Friday that she would recommend the board vote to open in Level 1, which would keep students on-campus four days a week. Simon changed her stance at the board meeting Monday night.

“I’ve really had to weigh the need to return our students to school for their educational, social and emotional well-being while keeping the safety of our staff and students ever in the forefront of my mind,” said Simon, noting she consulted with the South Dakota Department of Health and Monument Health.

“I have been watching the cases rise daily since Friday and put us at a level where I know in talking with local health officials today, they are concerned as well,” Simon said. “I can’t with full confidence bring a recommendation to you tonight that we could safely start at Level 1.”

Level 2 means COVID-19 cases in Pennington County are increasing by more than 50% from the previous two weeks. At this level, there is moderate community spread and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the schools.