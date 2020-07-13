RCAS won’t have back-to-school plan until late July, early August

“There is no risk to children. They have more risk driving to and from school, walking to and from school, than they do from COVID-19,” Thompson said. “If the teachers are in such poor health that their immune systems are so bad that they can’t take the risk to be there, then they should be put on some kind of disability and find another job.”

Holly Perli, a parent in the district and a registered nurse specializing in immunosuppressed patients and intensive care, said she doesn’t feel there’s a way to proceed with in-person learning without more money, more space and more time.

“I don’t have to tell any of you that we don’t have those things,” Perli said to the board. “I hope that you do not ask us to risk our kids, to risk our adult friends and colleagues in the buildings, and to risk the health of our families when we come home.”

Jackie Waldie, a former RCAS teacher, said she’s “confused and torn” about what’s best for her children for the year.

Waldie said she believes her children need to be back at school with their friends and teachers but fears that classrooms are overcrowded, there’s a shortage of substitute teachers, and many children in the district are immunocompromised.