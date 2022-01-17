RCCSS superintendent reflects on educational vocation as retirement approaches

When Barb Honeycutt was growing up in Plum City, Wisconsin, she listened to stories her father told about teaching in a one-room schoolhouse. His teaching in that single room had finished up before she was even born, but the stories still simmered in her imagination.

“He’d say, ‘I taught all of them. I had 5-year-olds to 14-year-olds in my school,’” Honeycutt recalled. “And they had to keep the fire burning and all the types of things you would suspect in those years.”

Honeycutt said she grew up loving school and loving to learn – values that have carried through her adult life and into her role as superintendent of schools of the Rapid City Catholic School System. Now after serving as superintendent since 2006, she has decided to retire at the end of the school year.

Honeycutt worked in RCCSS as the principal of St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School for nine years before becoming superintendent – serving as development director for three years before that. She taught in Nebraska – mostly at the second-grade level – for more than 20 years before coming to Rapid City.

Honeycutt has earned master's degrees in educational leadership and elementary education. She also has an educational specialist degree in leadership with an emphasis on the superintendency.

She will retire from a school system that harbors about 725 students, she said.

As Honeycutt reflected in her office on her work, she noted changes since she began as superintendent. She reflected on the move of St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School to its current location at 2101 City Springs Rd., in Rapid City.

“The biggest change was moving our elementary school,” she said. “In 2012 we moved our entire preschool through fifth grade approximately seven miles west. That was a big shift for us because in previous years we had housed our preschool through eighth grade in the same building.”

So the move also meant that the middle school now had its own building, becoming St. Thomas More Middle School. Honeycutt noted some changes that occurred at the middle school as a result of the shift.

“It allowed our middle school to begin to implement more programs in the area of technology,” she said, describing the expansion of robotics and other technological subjects.

She also mentioned the addition of a large chapel, and she noted more room for fine arts.

“At that time our fine arts people were sharing a lot of spaces, and now they have their own room,” she said. “It was nice to have space to accommodate the arts.”

Honeycutt also highlighted the school system’s accreditation process, which she said she led as superintendent with the help of many people in the school community.

“When we went through the accreditation cycle for the first time, approximately 15 years ago, we really examined all of our policies, our procedures, our curriculum,” she said. “We had representation of all different areas of our school community. It was a very good exercise for us.”

But running through all of Honeycutt’s work, as she described it, are overarching themes that in many ways trace back to her childhood.

“I love school,” she said, and that’s something she tries to convey to students. She talked about the importance of modeling that passion for learning.

“Kids see that we take classes, that we have professional development,” she said. “When you’re creating an environment for learning, you come to school with that enthusiasm. You ask, 'What are we going to discover today?'”

She also described the value of kindness.

“I have always felt that one of the most important ingredients in being successful as a teacher or an administrator or probably any career is being kind and understanding with the people you encounter every day,” she said.

Honeycutt recounted the strong influence of family on her life and on the school. Her son and daughter-in-law, she said, graduated from St. Thomas More High School, and her three grandchildren attend St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School.

She emphasized the influence of her husband, Bill, who died in June.

“I could not have done this job without my husband because he was always supportive and encouraging, and he did all the heavy lifting at home,” she said, noting that he supported her during the “long, long hours” of her work.

Marcia Werner, who has worked with Honeycutt for 18 years, lauded her leadership and described her as a strong listener. Werner serves as administrative assistant to the superintendent and director of admission for RCCSS.

“When there’s any kind of a problem, she always listens first,” Werner said.

Werner also reflected on Honeycutt's spiritualism.

“Her spiritualism plays a big part in who she is and how she leads,” Werner said. “Christ is who she turns to first. She prays about things. She just really delves deep to find how Christ is going to be in the midst of this in the best possible way.”

Honeycutt called the school system a “family affair,” and she described the efforts to convey that nurturing spirit and love of learning to students. They’re coming from different home environments and backgrounds, she said, so it’s imperative for educators to get to know them.

“Our employees here know that working at a Catholic school is a vocation,” she said. “We’re not here for the pay. We’re not here for anything but really creating an environment for our students to have an encounter with the Lord.

“That’s basically the purpose of Catholic education,” she continued. “We have strong academics, and we have strong art and strong athletics. But that’s secondary to our ultimate goal of graduating good and kind human beings.”

