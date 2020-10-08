Regents convene for Senate Bill 55 Task Force

A task force of the state Legislature and Board of Regents had its first meeting Thursday to determine the shared administration of South Dakota’s six public universities.
The Senate Bill 55 Task Force joins together Regents, legislators, university presidents, CEOs, private citizens and one university student who are all tasked with examining the possible program and administrative efficiencies and cost effectiveness of sharing the administration of all six public universities.
Senate Bill 55 had originally been introduced to find a timeline to share the administration of South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University, but later edited to create a task force to examine all operations of the six public universities and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem on March 24.
The task force is meant to provide its findings to the governor and the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations by Nov. 15, 2021.
As determined by SB 55 in the spring, the task force is tasked with examining the following:
The possibility of combining administration at all levels of operation within a university
The possibility of combining operations, functions or administration across multiple universities
Reviewing the duplication of program offerings
Reviewing the academic majors with low enrollments and low numbers of graduates
Reviewing functions outside the core missions of teaching, learning and research
Reviewing the operations and functions provided through the Board of Regents
Reviewing the viability of university centers
Any other cost-effective measures the task force determines as worthy of examination.
Support Local Journalism
Few legislative sessions occur where legislators don’t consider asking the BOR to consider a single public university system, said Tad Perry, who was executive director of the BOR from 1994 to 2009 and served as a state representative from 2011 to 2012.
Perry, Regents, university presidents past and present and state legislators discussed the history of similar examinations of the BOR that have been conducted in recent decades that never came to full fruition.
Historically, there has always been a need for what the current task force wants to do, former BHSU President Kay Schallenkamp said, but economic situations and other factors out of the Regents' control sidetracked the Board and legislators from the issue.
Spring semester
The Board of Regents also met Wednesday to determine that the academic calendar for the universities will remain as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colleges will maintain a spring semester with 77 class days beginning Jan. 11 and ending May 7. No classes or assignments are set for spring break, March 8-12. Each university will observe the official holidays of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day, with no classes held on Good Friday.
Three holidays were eliminated from the fall calendar to reduce travel to and from campus, but BOR executive director Brian Maher said many students wanted those holiday breaks maintained.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!