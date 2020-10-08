 Skip to main content
Regents convene for Senate Bill 55 Task Force
Regents convene for Senate Bill 55 Task Force

The O'Harra Administration Building on South Dakota Mines campus in Rapid City.

A task force of the state Legislature and Board of Regents had its first meeting Thursday to determine the shared administration of South Dakota’s six public universities.

The Senate Bill 55 Task Force joins together Regents, legislators, university presidents, CEOs, private citizens and one university student who are all tasked with examining the possible program and administrative efficiencies and cost effectiveness of sharing the administration of all six public universities.

Senate Bill 55 had originally been introduced to find a timeline to share the administration of South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University, but later edited to create a task force to examine all operations of the six public universities and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem on March 24.

The task force is meant to provide its findings to the governor and the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations by Nov. 15, 2021.

As determined by SB 55 in the spring, the task force is tasked with examining the following:

  • The possibility of combining administration at all levels of operation within a university

  • The possibility of combining operations, functions or administration across multiple universities

  • Reviewing the duplication of program offerings

  • Reviewing the academic majors with low enrollments and low numbers of graduates

  • Reviewing functions outside the core missions of teaching, learning and research

  • Reviewing the operations and functions provided through the Board of Regents

  • Reviewing the viability of university centers

  • Any other cost-effective measures the task force determines as worthy of examination.

Few legislative sessions occur where legislators don’t consider asking the BOR to consider a single public university system, said Tad Perry, who was executive director of the BOR from 1994 to 2009 and served as a state representative from 2011 to 2012.

Perry, Regents, university presidents past and present and state legislators discussed the history of similar examinations of the BOR that have been conducted in recent decades that never came to full fruition.

Historically, there has always been a need for what the current task force wants to do, former BHSU President Kay Schallenkamp said, but economic situations and other factors out of the Regents' control sidetracked the Board and legislators from the issue.

Spring semester

The Board of Regents also met Wednesday to determine that the academic calendar for the universities will remain as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colleges will maintain a spring semester with 77 class days beginning Jan. 11 and ending May 7. No classes or assignments are set for spring break, March 8-12. Each university will observe the official holidays of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day, with no classes held on Good Friday.

Three holidays were eliminated from the fall calendar to reduce travel to and from campus, but BOR executive director Brian Maher said many students wanted those holiday breaks maintained.

Senate Bill 55 Task Force members

  • Brian L. Maher, SDBOR executive director and CEO
  • Sen. Ryan Maher, Isabel; Sen. Reynold Nesiba, Sioux Falls; Rep. Hugh Bartels, Watertown; and Rep. Chris Karr, Sioux Falls; representing the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations
  • Regent Jim Thares, Aberdeen; Regent Joan Wink, Howes; and Regent Barb Stork, Dakota Dunes
  • SDSU President Barry Dunn, USD President Sheila Gestring and BHSU President Laurie Nichols
  • Jim Neiman, Hulett, Wyo., Neiman Enterprises CEO
  • Tyler Tordsen, Sioux Falls, southeast regional director for U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds
  • Paulette Davidson, Rapid City, Monument Health CEO
  • Elsie Meeks, Pine Ridge, Lakota Funds board chair
  • Nadifa Mahamed, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State University student
  • Hal Clemensen, Aberdeen, Agtegra Cooperative board of directors
  • Jon Veenis, Sioux Falls, ELM Resources CEO (retired)
  • Jim Lochner, Dakota Dunes, Tyson Foods COO (retired)
  • Doug Morrison, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls School District director of research, innovation and accountability
