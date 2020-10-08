Regents convene for Senate Bill 55 Task Force

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Few legislative sessions occur where legislators don’t consider asking the BOR to consider a single public university system, said Tad Perry, who was executive director of the BOR from 1994 to 2009 and served as a state representative from 2011 to 2012.

Perry, Regents, university presidents past and present and state legislators discussed the history of similar examinations of the BOR that have been conducted in recent decades that never came to full fruition.

Historically, there has always been a need for what the current task force wants to do, former BHSU President Kay Schallenkamp said, but economic situations and other factors out of the Regents' control sidetracked the Board and legislators from the issue.

Spring semester

The Board of Regents also met Wednesday to determine that the academic calendar for the universities will remain as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colleges will maintain a spring semester with 77 class days beginning Jan. 11 and ending May 7. No classes or assignments are set for spring break, March 8-12. Each university will observe the official holidays of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day, with no classes held on Good Friday.

Three holidays were eliminated from the fall calendar to reduce travel to and from campus, but BOR executive director Brian Maher said many students wanted those holiday breaks maintained.

