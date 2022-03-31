Regents map out goals, including addressing brain drain

Engaging in discussions on brain drain and impact to the South Dakota workforce will be critical in the next decade.

That’s according to the Board of Regents’ new strategic plan that will guide the governing body for South Dakota’s six public universities, two university centers and two special schools through 2027.

Brain drain is the phenomenon of highly-educated people leaving the state for other opportunities elsewhere after college, and it’s something the Board of Regents would like to avoid or end in the future.

Nationally, the number of high school graduates is expected to peak in the mid-2020s before entering a period of modest decline through 2037, Regents executive director Brian Maher said, noting COVID-19 introduces significant uncertainty into this projection. Maher said graduating classes are expected to diversify.

Challenges and opportunities facing the Board of Regents include the competition for high school graduates in the region; attracting and retaining non-resident students; and, workforce shortages increasing as skilled job growth exceeds the growth of available skilled workers.

The need to enroll more non-traditional student populations, underserved populations and non-resident student populations will grow, too.

South Dakota’s workforce will add as many as 32,000 new jobs by 2030, with 38% of them requiring a bachelor’s or more advanced degree, the Regents’ strategic plan states.

The Board of Regents is also planning for the state’s population to need to be more highly-educated, and for more advanced levels of education to support the knowledge-based economy.

South Dakotans will need increased access to continuing education opportunities to upgrade their credentials while remaining in the workforce, too, the plan states.

Plan goals are set up for governance, access and affordability, academic excellence, student outcomes, educational attainment, workforce development, economic development, financial health and competitiveness.

Each goal has specific initiatives on a timeline from now to 2027, with some already in progress or complete.

Upcoming initiatives include think-tanks for strategic enrollment strategies, analyzing new tuition and fee models, decreasing the number of low productivity programs while improving resources for high-demand programs and increasing advocacy for student mental health.

