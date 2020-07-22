Regents vote to require masks at South Dakota universities

Brown said the fourth level would be helpful, though, for passing periods when the sidewalks are crowded between classes. He also said students should consider wearing a face mask at that time.

Before the vote, the Regents heard from the six university presidents.

Black Hills State University President Laurie Nichols said she wanted the school to start at the second level at a minimum, but the third level would be less complicated to start the school year.

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology President Jim Rankin argued for the third level policy and said maybe after two weeks universities could revert to the second level. Regents said universities that wish to change levels would need approval from the Regents and CEO Brian Maher.

Rankin also said there’s not enough resources for someone to step in for a faculty member who gets sick with COVID-19.

South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn said a poll of staff and faculty showed a “huge consensus” that the third level was the best option.