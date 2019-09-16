{{featured_button_text}}
A survey of six in-state universities found that graduates of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology are paid better starting salaries than their peers.

The survey, published by financial technology company SmartAsset, reports that Mines graduates earn an average starting salary of approximately $65,800. The survey includes only those schools for which scholarship data, wage information, tuition and living costs and retention rates were available, according to a company spokesperson. Schools in other states were surveyed using the same criteria.

Among those six schools, the company reports that South Dakota State University graduates earn the second highest average salary out of college at $49,800. They are followed by University of South Dakota graduates who earn an average starting salary of $46,900.

Both the fourth and fifth ranked schools on the list are located in Sioux Falls. Augustana College graduates earn an average starting salary of $46,600, while University of Sioux Falls graduates make $43,900.

Northern State University graduates earn sixth most at an average starting salary of $42,200.

