Robbinsdale Elementary students seek to warm hearts and minds with pajama drive

As Kyah Pesek thought about the Robbinsdale Elementary School Pajama Drive – a drive that also involves books – she explained how both objects might help a child encountering some rough times.

“Maybe they don’t get to wear warm stuff at night sometimes,” she said, “and reading a book can give them something to do.”

Kyah, a fifth-grader, is among the students helping to coordinate the Pajama Drive at Robbinsdale Elementary School as part of the Student Leadership Team, with more than 40 other students in third through fifth grade.

The pajamas are for children from birth to 18 years old, and they’ll go to students in need who live in the area, said Cary Combs, teaching and learning coach at Robbinsdale Elementary School.

Combs, who’s worked in the school district for more than 20 years, said she read about the pairing of pajamas and books for a drive about five years ago – and then students at Robbinsdale Elementary School responded to the idea and put it into practice. She said Scholastic Book Clubs will match pajama donations with new books.

Combs, herself a certified teacher, touches students’ lives in a variety of ways at the school.

“My main role as teaching and learning coach is coaching the teachers, helping with professional development, and collaborating with them,” she said.

She also serves as one of the advisors on the Student Leadership Team, where she’s helped students to organize the pajama drive. The team meets after school, usually twice a month, and plays active roles in launching other student projects, as well.

Combs, who has also worked as a classroom teacher – a position she said she loved – said she was drawn to the reach she can achieve as a teaching and learning coach, a federally funded position in the school.

“I get an opportunity to work with all of the teachers,” she said. She described helping teachers to work more effectively with students as a “collaborative partner” who can spot details that might be tough for someone immersed in the classroom to perceive as clearly.

In her work with the Student Leadership Team, she and the other advisers help students with various kinds of leadership skills.

“At the meetings we usually try to start with a little lesson about leadership skills,” she said. “At this last one we talked about being gracious and having a spirit of gratitude.”

She said the team has also talked about the differences between a passive, an aggressive, and an assertive voice.

The team talks, as well, about concrete plans for projects – such as how to generate support for the pajama drive.

Along with Kyah, two other fifth-graders reflected on the project recently in Combs’ office. Edward Morrison noted that the books “could help them learn new things – things that they didn’t already know.” Aurelia Urban said that the drive was important because it helped instill the power of giving in the people conducting the drive.

As for the pajamas themselves, she added, the children receiving them “will get a warm night’s sleep.”

Combs said the goal was to collect 220 pairs of pajamas – to be matched with books by Scholastic Book Clubs. She said infant-sized pajamas to size 2XL or 3XL for teens would be welcome, with donations accepted through Dec. 10. The pajamas must include a complete set, and they must be new. Warm ones are especially welcome.

People interested in donating can bring them directly to Robbinsdale Elementary school, from about 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on school days, Combs said. They can also bring them to the Robbinsdale Entertainment Center.

