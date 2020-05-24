Robert Hall selected as new department head of mining engineering and management at South Dakota Mines

Hall brings experience from two large universities and various consulting activities to the department. His areas of research include mining equipment design, automation, equipment maintenance and reliability, comminution and energy reduction. His skillset will help MEM continue to meet the engineering needs of South Dakota and the United States by attracting the best and brightest students and faculty.

“There is a need to create graduates that have the capacity to understand and utilize the emerging technologies in the mining industry,” says Hall. “My multidisciplinary experience in my own education, research, consulting and my involvement with the integrated engineering program at the University of British Columbia will allow me to work with stakeholders to create graduates that meet these needs.”

Hall says this is an exciting time to be involved in the mining industry as cutting-edge technologies are advancing the economic and sustainable recovery of the earth’s resources.