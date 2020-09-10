Roesler joins Western Dakota Tech board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Roesler, former Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education president, was elected first chair of the Western Dakota Tech Board of Trustees on Tuesday night.

Roesler, a retired firefighter, has a two year term limit ending in 2022.

Tom Brunner, a state representative and farmer from Nisland, was also elected vice-chair. WDT President Ann Bolman or a designee will act in the role as secretary.

The first WDT Board members and their term limits are as follows: Tom Brunner, 2020-2021; Brad Heltzel, 2020-2022; Dick Johnson, 2020-2022; Curt Pochardt, 2020-2023; Andrea Powers, 2020-2023; Ron Riherd, 2020-2021; Mike Roesler, 2020-2022; Todd Watson, 2020-2021; and Dr. Steve Willard, 2020-2023.

The next WDT Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for noon, in the Western Dakota Tech Event Center, on Oct. 14.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0