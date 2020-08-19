RTS offers free rides to youth for fifth year in a row

The Rapid Transit System (RTS) will keep its “Youth Ride Free” program going for a fifth consecutive year.
The announcement made earlier this week will “provide some peace of mind for parents who may be considering transportation options for their school-aged children,” the Rapid City Area Schools district said as students return to learning this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RapidRide system provides public transportation on six different fixed routes to many significant locations in Rapid City, including most of the schools.
"As the school year approaches, there remains a lot of uncertainty and challenges with COVID moving forward," Gould said. "We want to remove one item off the checklist and provide some peace of mind for parents and youth when it comes to transportation options.”
Both RapidRide drivers and passengers will be required to wear masks on the buses. RTS will also implement social distancing where possible. However, the number of passengers on certain routes at certain times of the school day will make social distancing impossible to enforce, Gould said. RTS will also implement hygiene protocols at the end of each route.
Passes will not be required this school year, however, parents or guardians can register their child with Rapid Transit System by calling 394-6631 and providing the name and school of the student and contact information of the parent or guardian.
The '”Youth Ride Free” program with the registration requirement begins with the first day of school, Tuesday, September 8.
"The 'Youth Ride Free' program has been successful for the past several years, providing youth a convenient option for getting to and from school and to community and school activities,” Gould said. “It also provides a flexible option for parents on days when the school car isn't operating or weather poses a challenge."
